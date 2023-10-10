  1. Skip to content
Billion-dollar solutions to solve traffic jams

October 10, 2023

Are expensive high-tech mass-transit solutions the best way to tackle traffic jams? REV analyzes Big Tech's billion-dollar mobility solutions, from the Loop and Hyperloop to flying cars from Uber and Joby Aviation.

