Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Police are poised to clear Lützerath in western Germany to expand a massive coal mine. As activists stand in their way, the village has become a symbol of the fight for a clean future.

On Sunday, thousands of people descended on the village of Lützerath to protest its destruction, and to stop the expansion of the open pit coal mine on its doorstep. A spirit of optimism, determination and hope was in the air.

David Dresen, spokesperson for the citizens' initiative, "All villages must stay" — which campaigns for the preservation of the villages in lignite mining areas in Germany in keeping with climate goals — was deeply moved by the mass mobilization.

"It is incredibly good to feel the support of a huge movement," he said. "There are people here from all over Europe and we get expressions of solidarity from all over the world."

Next to the village, a gaping a hole up to 200 metres deep marks Europe's most controversial open-cast lignite mine.

The Garzweiler mine resembles a surreal lunar landscape. Huge excavators have been mining coal across more than 80 square kilometres for decades, with around 20 villages having been destroyed.

Mining over the decades has left a vast gaping hole in the landscape Image: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images

Standing up for the climate

Now Lützerath is to be mined. In Germany's Rhineland region, it will be the last village lost to coal mining since the beginning of the lignite industry around 1850.

German mining conglomerate RWE is currently the owner of most of the village — though there remains one hold out who is unwilling to sell. The last farmer, Eckhard Heukamp, sold his plot to RWE and moved out a few weeks ago.

Now more than 1000 activists are preventing the demolition of the village. They have set up a fortress in two short years, living in empty houses but also building numerous tree houses and a climate camp on Heukamp's old cow meadow.

There has been controversy about whether the village can still be mined at all, with a 2021 study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) showing that mine expansion does not comply with Germany's climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. The study highlighted the need to reduce coal production, which would would mean all the remaining villages around the Garzweiler open pit mine could be preserved, including Lützerath.

Germany's Garzweiler coal mine swallowed up 20 villages To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lützerath sold out for an early coal phase-out

On October 4, 2022, the German federal government and state of North Rhine-Westphalia agreed with the coal company RWE to phase-out coal in 2030, eight years earlier than planned.

Five villages that would have fallen prey to the Garzweiler opencast mine could thus be saved, but Lützerath would have to be sacrificed, said Mona Neubaur, the economics and climate minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

"Even if I would have liked things to be different, we have to acknowledge the reality," she said.

At the time of the decision, there was increasing concern about a severe winter gas shortage in Germany due to loss of supply from Russia, an implication that climate goals would have to be compromised to address the energy crisis— including maintaining coal-fired power plants, which Robert Habeck, the federal minister for economics affairs and climate action, sanctioned in June.

In October Habeck stated it would be necessary to "reconcile energy security, affordability and sustainability."

"To this end, we must do the right things in the short term to ensure security of supply," he added.

Activists protest at the Garzweiler lignite open cast mine ahead of the imminent clearance of Lützerath Image: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Linda Kastrup, a spokesperson for the Fridays for Future climate movement, said "Robert Habeck and Mona Neubauer have decided on a dirty deal with RWE based on questionable figures, which in the end only helps one thing: the coal company itself."

Claudia Kemfert, head of the department of energy, transportation and environment at the DIW, said the decision is difficult to understand. She believes there should have been a transparent dialogue process with all parties involved.

Is the coal under Lützerath needed?

Kemfert says the coal is not required to meet Germany's energy needs.

"Our study clearly shows that Lützerath does not need to be destroyed and mined," she said. "There is enough coal in the existing areas."

Despite the gas shortage, a secure and climate-friendly energy supply is also possible for Germany through the expansion of renewable energies, Kemfert continued, adding that the pace of expansion must be "at least tripled, if not quadrupled."

What is the way out?

Kemfert recommends that the governement institute an immediate coal moratorium.

"New negotiations must be made possible," she said, adding that there needs to be "an exchange with those affected, demonstrators, businesses, the economy and civil society."

Luisa Neubauer of Fridays for Future is among those fighting to save Lützerath Image: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance

Climate activists in Lützerath and environmental campaigners see it similarly.

"We now need a last-minute stop to the eviction of Lützerath, the state government must now pull the emergency brake," said Christoph Bautz of the citizens' movement Campact.

The climate movement is making Lützerath a beacon in a global struggle to phase out fossil fuels.

"The world is looking here because we are also fighting for them, that we use our privileges, that we live up to our responsibility here," said Fridays for Future climate activist Luisa Neubauer at the rally on Sunday in Lützerath

"If we want to limit this crisis, then there has to be an end to the destruction."

This article was originally published in German.