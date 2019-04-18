 Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 18.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

Easter wouldn't be Easter without eggs. The oval objects also play a role far beyond the culinary, from paintings to architecture and furniture design.

  • Drawing of Humpty Dumpty, the egg character, on a wall (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Humpty Dumpty

    ... sat on a wall until he "had a great fall," as everyone who has ever heard the popular nursery rhyme knows. But this poor fellow is never explicitly called an egg. However, in British author Lewis Carroll's 1871 book "Through the Looking-Glass" (above), Alice marvels at "how exactly like an egg he is." In fact, he has popped up in numerous works of literature described as looking like an egg.

  • Faberge Egg, turquoise and gold with tiny house inside (Alex_Mac - Fotolia.com)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Faberge egg

    Intricate, made of gold, enamel and precious and semi-precious stones, Faberge eggs were a luxurious gift indeed. The most famous are the 50 so-called Imperial eggs the Russian jeweler Peter Carl Faberge made for the Romanov Czars as Easter presents for their wives and mothers. The royal valuables are almost exclusively showcased in collections and museums worldwide.

  • Ausstellung Jeff Koons Skulptur: Cracked Egg (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Arrizabalaga)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    'Cracked Egg' by Jeff Koons

    A raw egg is the epitome of fragility, but in the above sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons, it is made of hard, shiny stainless steel, coated on the outside in a brilliant magenta. This particular "Cracked Egg" is one of five tall egg sculptures in different stark colors, created between 1994 and 2006 and described by Koons as a "symbol of birth."

  • Emoji of a pan with a fried egg (Google)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Egg emoji

    Same egg, different shape: The frying pan with a sunny-side up egg is a popular emoji. The ideograms that first showed up on Japanese mobiles in the late 90s have conquered messaging around the world. Far from the mundane egg, the "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji was named Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries in 2015. Along with the above pan, it is one of more than 2,000 that people use.

  • Bosch painting The last judgement, detail of an egg (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images/Nimatallah)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    'The Last Judgment' by Hieronymus Bosch

    Hieronymus Bosch, a 15th and early 16th century Dutch painter, is known for his nightmarish illustrations. The central panel of the triptych "The Last Judgment" shows hellish creatures mercilessly punishing the damned, among them a monster with a head and legs stuck in an egg pierced by a spear. Art lovers can purchase the "egg monster" online in the form of a "hand-painted resin" figurine.

  • Painting by Salvador Dali (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/DB Fundació Gala)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    'Metamorphosis of Narcissus' by Salvador Dali

    Note the egg-shaped object in Salvador Dali's "Metamorphosis of Narcissus." The surrealist artist's 1937 oil painting looks at the Greek myth of Narcissus about a beautiful man who is engrossed in his own reflection in a pool. This narrative is barely visible in the painting; instead it shows Narcissus' mirrored transformation into a huge hand holding a egg from which a narcissus flower springs.

  • Teatre Museu Dali in Figueres, brick building toped with white eggs (picture-alliance/dpa/Arco Images/B. Bönsch)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Dali Theater-Museum

    Large white egg-shaped objects perch on top of the Dali Theatre-Museum in the Spanish town of Figueres. The museum is filled with Dali's paintings, drawings, sculptures, engravings, installations, holograms, stereoscopes and photos. Dali himself designed it to be "a great surrealist object ... the people who come to see it will leave with the sensation of having had a theatrical dream."

  • Two lounge chairs by Arne Jacobsen facing each other over a table (picture-alliance/dpa/Sodapix AG/S. Hoegsberg)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Egg Chair

    In 1958 Arne Jacobsen created the Egg Chair for the lobby of the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen. The Danish architect and designer was in fact responsible for the entire the new hotel, from its architecture to its interior design. Simple, effective, with an almost sculpted look, the inviting egg-shaped lounge chair is a design classic that has inspired countless furniture designers.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • Drawing of Humpty Dumpty, the egg character, on a wall (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Humpty Dumpty

    ... sat on a wall until he "had a great fall," as everyone who has ever heard the popular nursery rhyme knows. But this poor fellow is never explicitly called an egg. However, in British author Lewis Carroll's 1871 book "Through the Looking-Glass" (above), Alice marvels at "how exactly like an egg he is." In fact, he has popped up in numerous works of literature described as looking like an egg.

  • Faberge Egg, turquoise and gold with tiny house inside (Alex_Mac - Fotolia.com)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Faberge egg

    Intricate, made of gold, enamel and precious and semi-precious stones, Faberge eggs were a luxurious gift indeed. The most famous are the 50 so-called Imperial eggs the Russian jeweler Peter Carl Faberge made for the Romanov Czars as Easter presents for their wives and mothers. The royal valuables are almost exclusively showcased in collections and museums worldwide.

  • Ausstellung Jeff Koons Skulptur: Cracked Egg (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Arrizabalaga)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    'Cracked Egg' by Jeff Koons

    A raw egg is the epitome of fragility, but in the above sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons, it is made of hard, shiny stainless steel, coated on the outside in a brilliant magenta. This particular "Cracked Egg" is one of five tall egg sculptures in different stark colors, created between 1994 and 2006 and described by Koons as a "symbol of birth."

  • Emoji of a pan with a fried egg (Google)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Egg emoji

    Same egg, different shape: The frying pan with a sunny-side up egg is a popular emoji. The ideograms that first showed up on Japanese mobiles in the late 90s have conquered messaging around the world. Far from the mundane egg, the "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji was named Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries in 2015. Along with the above pan, it is one of more than 2,000 that people use.

  • Bosch painting The last judgement, detail of an egg (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images/Nimatallah)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    'The Last Judgment' by Hieronymus Bosch

    Hieronymus Bosch, a 15th and early 16th century Dutch painter, is known for his nightmarish illustrations. The central panel of the triptych "The Last Judgment" shows hellish creatures mercilessly punishing the damned, among them a monster with a head and legs stuck in an egg pierced by a spear. Art lovers can purchase the "egg monster" online in the form of a "hand-painted resin" figurine.

  • Painting by Salvador Dali (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/DB Fundació Gala)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    'Metamorphosis of Narcissus' by Salvador Dali

    Note the egg-shaped object in Salvador Dali's "Metamorphosis of Narcissus." The surrealist artist's 1937 oil painting looks at the Greek myth of Narcissus about a beautiful man who is engrossed in his own reflection in a pool. This narrative is barely visible in the painting; instead it shows Narcissus' mirrored transformation into a huge hand holding a egg from which a narcissus flower springs.

  • Teatre Museu Dali in Figueres, brick building toped with white eggs (picture-alliance/dpa/Arco Images/B. Bönsch)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Dali Theater-Museum

    Large white egg-shaped objects perch on top of the Dali Theatre-Museum in the Spanish town of Figueres. The museum is filled with Dali's paintings, drawings, sculptures, engravings, installations, holograms, stereoscopes and photos. Dali himself designed it to be "a great surrealist object ... the people who come to see it will leave with the sensation of having had a theatrical dream."

  • Two lounge chairs by Arne Jacobsen facing each other over a table (picture-alliance/dpa/Sodapix AG/S. Hoegsberg)

    Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

    Egg Chair

    In 1958 Arne Jacobsen created the Egg Chair for the lobby of the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen. The Danish architect and designer was in fact responsible for the entire the new hotel, from its architecture to its interior design. Simple, effective, with an almost sculpted look, the inviting egg-shaped lounge chair is a design classic that has inspired countless furniture designers.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


At this time of year, supermarkets are well stocked with enticing candy and chocolate Easter eggs to fill children's Easter baskets.

Delicious, of course, but it's the real eggs that have the health benefits — they are highly nutritious, they have few calories and fat but plenty of high-quality protein and minerals.

Apart from the food aspect, eggs have been symbols of new life, fertility and rebirth since ancient times.

A chair that looks like an egg (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/F. Yonggen)

Take a rest from shopping in this egg chair in a square in Chongqin, China

The egg with its perfectly oval shape has featured in many an artist's works throughout the centuries, be it medieval paintings or contemporary steel sculptures. The egg inspired everyday design, too, from cushy lounge and hanging chairs to portable children's high chairs and even lamps.

Click on the gallery to find out more about the egg in art!

DW recommends

Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

The egg is much more than just a tasty Easter delight. It's played a role in all kinds of art, from painting to furniture design and even to some very egg-centric building decorations! (18.04.2019)  

Related content

Humpty Dumpty

Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design 18.04.2019

The egg is much more than just a tasty Easter delight. It's played a role in all kinds of art, from painting to furniture design and even to some very egg-centric building decorations!

Hunting Easter eggs in Weimar

Easter traditions in Germany 18.04.2019

As a mainly Christian country, Germany celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter. Children in particular enjoy many traditions linked to the festival that have a pagan origin.

Osterhase mit Blumen und Eierkorb

Where the Easter Bunny came from 01.04.2018

Everyone knows bunnies don't lay eggs, right? So how did bunnies and eggs become inseparable at Easter? We got to the bottom of this — and other — odd Easter traditions.

Advertisement

Film

Game of Thrones Staffel 6 EINSCHRÄNKUNG (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

Lannisters against the Starks, Baratheons versus Targaryens. Never heard these names before? If you want to catch up on "Game of Thrones" before the final season begins, here's a high-speed, spoiler-filled review.  

Books

Donne Leon - Schriftstellerin (Usedomer Literaturtage/Geert Maciejewski)

Donna Leon: 'I admire countries that have remained sane'

One of the doyennes of crime writing is visiting the island of Usedom to read in a literary program with the title "Thinking of Germany." DW took the opportunity to ask the American author about her own thoughts.  

Music

Leon Cathedral Organ: Made in Germany, Heard in Spain - A new organ for an ancient cathedral (DW/C. Burack)

A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

The cathedral in Leon, Spain, is renowned for its stained-glass windows, but it is also home to a world-class organ made by the Bonn-based Klais organ builders. Getting it built was no easy feat.  

Arts

Symbolbild Provenienzforschung (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Why the origins of artworks are so important

Provenance research attempts to track down the history of the possession of artworks. Many museums and other institutions attempt to tackle the challenge, but there's still a lot of work to do.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  