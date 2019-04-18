Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design

At this time of year, supermarkets are well stocked with enticing candy and chocolate Easter eggs to fill children's Easter baskets.

Delicious, of course, but it's the real eggs that have the health benefits — they are highly nutritious, they have few calories and fat but plenty of high-quality protein and minerals.

Apart from the food aspect, eggs have been symbols of new life, fertility and rebirth since ancient times.

Take a rest from shopping in this egg chair in a square in Chongqin, China

The egg with its perfectly oval shape has featured in many an artist's works throughout the centuries, be it medieval paintings or contemporary steel sculptures. The egg inspired everyday design, too, from cushy lounge and hanging chairs to portable children's high chairs and even lamps.

