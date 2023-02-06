  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance"
Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

Beyonce breaks record for all-time Grammy wins

1 hour ago

The pop superstar has won 32 Grammy awards throughout her career. Meanwhile, Viola Davis has become one of few artists to have won all four top arts awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N89p

Pop superstar Beyonce made Grammys history on Sunday as the artist with the most career wins at the musical awards ceremony.

The singer won on Sunday Grammys for best dance-electronic music recording with "Break My Soul," best traditional R&B performance with "Plastic Off The Sofa" and best R&B song for "Cuff It."

She has now won 32 Grammys throughout her career.

The record has been held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, since 1997.

Beyonce already holds the title of most Grammys won by a female artist.

Viola Davis achieves EGOT status

Another big winner for the night was actor Viola Davis, who has become the latest star to earn a coveted EGOT — a combination of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Davis completed her EGOT status by winning the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling for her memoir "Finding Me."

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," the actor said as she accepted her award.

Davis is the third Black woman to achieve EGOT status, and the 18th person overall.

Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Audiobook, Best Narration and Best Storytelling Recording for
Davis has now been awarded an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony awardImage: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Who is nominated for album of the Year?

Beyonce's house-inspired album "Renaissance" has been nominated for the night's top gong: album of the year.

She is up against some of the biggest names in music from pop, rap, rock and R&B.

They include ABBA with "Voyage," Adele's album "30," "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar and "Harry's House" by Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper has been nominated with "Un Verano Sin Ti," as has Mary J Blige with "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Brandi Carlile with "In These SIlent Days," Coldplay with "Music of the Spheres" and Lizzo with "Special."

zc/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kenzo Ugandas erster Grammy-Nominierter

Kenzo — Uganda’s first Grammy nominee

Kenzo — Uganda’s first Grammy nominee

Eddy Kenzo keeps scaling heights in music. The Ugandan who won admiration at home for winning attention at the Grammys is unrivaled among east African singers. Fans say he embodies hope that even the poorest can triumph.
LifestyleFebruary 3, 202302:11 min
Singer Aretha Franklin onstage in 1994, arms outstretched, wearing a red gown with ruffled shoulders.

The 10 greatest singers of all time

The 10 greatest singers of all time

According to US music magazine Rolling Stone, these are the greatest singers ever.
MusicJanuary 4, 202310 images
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People searching through rubble of a collapsed building

Dozens dead in Turkey, Syria after powerful earthquake

Catastrophe3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Esther Brown and Ukeme Tom, 37, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, guard newly crowned king Obong Ibanga Ikpe at his coronation ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, October 29, 2022.

Nigeria: Women ensure security

Nigeria: Women ensure security

Society9 hours ago10 images
More from Africa

Asia

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue AfD logo with red arrow pointing upwards and the words Alternative für Deutschland

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Raphael Varane on the ground in the World Cup Final

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Symbolbild | Drogenkonsum

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Health9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage