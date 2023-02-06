Beyonce breaks record for all-time Grammy wins

The pop superstar has won 32 Grammy awards throughout her career. Meanwhile, Viola Davis has become one of few artists to have won all four top arts awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Pop superstar Beyonce made Grammys history on Sunday as the artist with the most career wins at the musical awards ceremony.

The singer won on Sunday Grammys for best dance-electronic music recording with "Break My Soul," best traditional R&B performance with "Plastic Off The Sofa" and best R&B song for "Cuff It."

She has now won 32 Grammys throughout her career.

The record has been held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, since 1997.

Beyonce already holds the title of most Grammys won by a female artist.

Viola Davis achieves EGOT status

Another big winner for the night was actor Viola Davis, who has become the latest star to earn a coveted EGOT — a combination of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Davis completed her EGOT status by winning the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling for her memoir "Finding Me."

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," the actor said as she accepted her award.

Davis is the third Black woman to achieve EGOT status, and the 18th person overall.

Davis has now been awarded an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Who is nominated for album of the Year?

Beyonce's house-inspired album "Renaissance" has been nominated for the night's top gong: album of the year.

She is up against some of the biggest names in music from pop, rap, rock and R&B.

They include ABBA with "Voyage," Adele's album "30," "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar and "Harry's House" by Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper has been nominated with "Un Verano Sin Ti," as has Mary J Blige with "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Brandi Carlile with "In These SIlent Days," Coldplay with "Music of the Spheres" and Lizzo with "Special."

zc/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP)