Beyonce breaks record for all-time Grammy wins

Beyonce's house-inspired album "Renaissance" has been nominated for the night's top gong: album of the year.
She is up against some of the biggest names in music from pop, rap, rock and R&B.
They include ABBA with "Voyage," Adele's album "30," "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar and "Harry's House"by Harry Styles.
Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper has been nominated with "Un Verano Sin Ti," as has Mary J Blige with "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Brandi Carlile with "In These SIlent Days," Coldplay with "Music of the Spheres" and Lizzo with "Special."