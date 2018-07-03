 Beyoncé and Jay-Z′s ′Apes**t′ video inspires new Louvre tour | Arts | DW | 04.07.2018

Arts

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'Apes**t' video inspires new Louvre tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's latest video has been described as a brilliant reinterpretation of Western paintings and sculptures celebrating African-American identity. The Louvre museum explores the works on show in the clip.

  • Still from Apeshit video, Beyoncé and JayZ and the Mona Lisa (SME, UMG (im Auftrag von Parkwood Entertainment/Roc Nation); Reservoir Media / youtube.com - Beyoncé)

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    Mona Lisa

    The best known, most photographed, most valuable: Leonardo da Vinci's Renaissance work is the painting of superlatives. While Louvre visitors have to elbow their way through rows of tourists to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa hidden behind a bulletproof glass, in the "Apes**t" video, the Carters pose as top icons of world culture in front of the uncovered work — as if it belonged to them.

  • Galerie d'Apollon at the Louvre (picture-alliance/maxppp/Angelo/Leemage)

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    The Galerie d'Apollon

    The vaulted ceilings of the Galerie d'Apollon, one of the halls of the Louvre, were reconstructed after being destroyed in 1661 by a fire. At the beginning of the "Apes**t" video, the dramatic space leads us into the Paris museum. As a young author, Henry James once described the glory of this hall as embodying "not only beauty and art and supreme design, but history and fame and power."

  • The Winged Victory of Samothrace (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. de la Mauviniere)

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    The Winged Victory of Samothrace

    Also called the Nike of Samothrace, this statue represents the Greek goddess of Victory. Created around the 2nd century B.C., it was damaged by an earthquake. Its mutilated body remains a timeless icon of art. It thrones over an impressive staircase at the Louvre, which in the clip provides a stage for dancers in bodysuits, and for Beyoncé, draped in white like the victorious goddess herself.

  • The Raft of the Medusa

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    The Raft of the Medusa

    This larger-than-life-sized painting by Theodore Gericault is an icon of French Romanticism. It depicts an actual event from 1810: A French frigate called the Méduse was wrecked, and some 150 men tried to survive together on a raft. All but 15 died before being rescued; survivors had to resort to cannibalism. This tragic tale of survival echoes in some ways the fate of African-American slaves.

  • The Coronation of Napoleon

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    The Coronation of Napoleon

    This imposing work of 10 x 6 meters (33 x 20 feet) was created by Napoleon's official painter, Jacques-Louis David. It took him three years to complete the detailed scene, in which the emperor crowns himself, facing the congregation instead of the authorities of the Church. Beyoncé and her voluptuous dancers add an impressive layer of discourse to Napoleon's own glorification.

  • Portrait of a Negress

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    Portrait of a Negress

    "Portrait of a Negress" was painted six years after revolutionary France had abolished slavery in its Caribbean colonies in 1794 — Napoleon however reinstated it two years later. The painter, Marie-Guillemine Benoist, one of David's students, painted this portrait that's become not only a symbol of black people's rights but also of women's emancipation.

  • Madame Récamier

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    Madame Récamier

    Juliette Récamier was one of the most famous socialites and one of the most admired women in Paris in the early 19th century. The chair she is reclining on in this unfinished portrait by David is named after her. In the video clip, models dressed just like the woman in "Portrait of a Negress" pose in front of the painting.

  • Francesca da Rimini and Paolo Malatesta Appraised by Dante and Virgil

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    Francesca da Rimini and Paolo Malatesta Appraised by Dante and Virgil

    Featuring a scene from Dante's Inferno, Francesca embraces her wounded lover Paolo. During a suspenseful moment of silence in the video clip, this painting from 1835 is juxtaposed with images of a modern-day African-American couple kissing on a bed.

  • Sphinx of Tanis (Imago/viennaslide)

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    Great Sphinx of Tanis

    One of the largest sphinxes outside of Egypt, this monumental sculpture of a lion with the head of a king is at least 4,000 years old. As the guardian of temples, the figure of the sphinx was believed to protect against hostile forces. Experts believe that the term sphinx derives from "living image"; the Carters also contribute to reviving the iconography of the artwork acquired in colonial times.

  • Venus de Milo (picture-alliance/Leemage/L. Ricciarini)

    A guided tour through 10 artworks in the Carters' 'Apes**t' video

    Venus de Milo

    This Greek representation of Aphrodite, the goddess of love, beauty and pleasure, is another one of the most famous statues of the Louvre, and its missing arms have certainly contributed to its fame. In the video, Beyoncé shows us how the Venus' body might groove if it had all of its limbs — and if it weren't a marble sculpture.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Beyoncé and Jay-Z's video for the song "Apes**t," from the Carters' surprise joint album Everything is Love, has been watched over 57 million times on Youtube since its release in June.

Now the Louvre museum, where the video was shot, features a new tour of the 17 paintings and sculptures seen in the six-minute clip, from the monumental white Greek marble Nike of Samothrace to Marie Benoist's Portrait of a Negress.

The video is a definite celebration of the couple's own power, with Beyoncé singing "I can't believe we made it," while she and Jay-Z pose as icons of pop culture in front of some of the world's most famous classical works of art. The Carters are reportedly worth more than $1 billion, according to CNN.

Musikvideo Apeshit von Beyoncé und JayZ (SME, UMG (im Auftrag von Parkwood Entertainment/Roc Nation); Reservoir Media / youtube.com - Beyoncé)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé adding color and movement to the Louvre's Classicism

However, the power couple's swagger is not the only aspect that's glorified in the video; they also use their fame to empower and celebrate African-American identity.

In the clip, a woman works on her friend's Afro in front of the Mona Lisa, as if they were in their own living room. Black dancers take over the space of the prestigious French museum, which, like all Western art museums, has little space dedicated to non-white artists.

It is rather filled with artworks associated with Napoleonic conquests, as well as numerous colonial acquisitions in its Egyptian gallery. Marie-Guillemine Benoist's Portrait of a Negress is one of the rare works depicting a woman with dark skin, and is just one of the symbolic works celebrated in the "Apes**t" video clip.

While the Louvre's guided tour, in French only for now, sticks to describing in detail each artwork featured in the video, the gallery above provides some clues as to their symbolism.

