Bettina Stehkämper

Video field-reporting and online analyses on German politics and society

Curiosity about people and their stories, a passion for political analysis: even after many years in the profession, Bettina Stehkämper still enjoys working as a reporter.

Bettina studied politics, sociology and journalism in Münster/Westphalia in the 1980s. Immediately afterward, she began working as a freelancer, first for radio and then for German public broadcasters WDR and ZDF. 

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, she moved to Berlin and a few months later started working at Rias TV, reporting mainly on the former GDR.

She was sent to report on the end of apartheid in South Africa and the first free elections there, producing several TV documentaries from South Africa for RIAS, DW and other public TV stations.

Bettina continues to work as a reporter and editor focusing on politics and society.

Featured stories by Bettina Stehkämper

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

For many people of Turkish origin in Germany, hopes for comfort in old age has been destroyed by the earthquakes.
SocietyApril 3, 2023
Mirza Edis talking to an elderly woman

Germany's poor don't vote

Disadvantaged and disenfranchised: Engaging voters is a challenge when people are struggling financially and socially.
PoliticsAugust 24, 2021
Stories by Bettina Stehkämper

A man wearing camouflage pants white sits in a wheelchair with bouquets of flowers on his lap. A woman stands behind his wheelchair, dressed in a white dress with red details

Wounded Ukrainian soldier falls in love with German nurse

While being treated for his wounds in Germany, a Ukrainian soldier and his nurse fell in love.
SocietyNovember 3, 202301:28 min
Police officer standing outside the synagogue in Dusseldorf

Jewish communities in Germany: 'We are afraid'

After the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, concern has been mounting in Germany's Jewish communities.
SocietyOctober 14, 2023
In Germany, some ten million people use "Easy Read", a language designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

Why Easy Read language is so important

In Germany, some 10 million people use "Easy Read", a language designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities.
DiversityJune 13, 202306:01 min
DW-Eigendreh | Thema 4-Tage Woche & Work-Life-Balance

Majority of Germans want four-day workweek

Some German companies are trying out the four-day workweek - with encouraging results.
SocietyJune 5, 202301:30 min
The German flag flying outside the German embassy in Istanbul

Turkey-Syria: Quake survivors face delay for German visas

Germany has eased visa conditions for some earthquake survivors. But many of the bureaucratic hurdles remain high.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
Many sexual assaults within the home go unreported. In Germay, victims now have options to provide evidence anonymously.

Germany: Helping victims of domestic rape

Many sexual assaults within the home go unreported. In Germay, victims now have options to provide evidence anonymously.
SocietyNovember 25, 202202:36 min
