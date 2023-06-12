  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
AfD party
Israel at war
Ukraine
MigrationGermany

Migrants in Germany appreciate new naturalization law

Bettina Stehkämper
December 6, 2023

Germany has followed through with plans pursued by the center-left government since it took office in 2021 that allow immigrants to more quickly become citizens. DW's Bettina Stehkämper has spoken to individuals who have sought German citizenship.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZqWR
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Euromaxx Still / Staatsballett

How diverse is the Berlin Staatsballett ballet company?

The Berlin Staatsballett has a new artistic director. What makes Christian Spuck different?
DanceJanuary 16, 202404:33 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How techno shapes the future

Techno is harder, faster and more diverse than ever.The genre is evolving — even into pop music.
CultureOctober 14, 202326:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Techno was born

What are the origins of this hard and fast dance music genre, and how did it conquer the world?
CultureJuly 1, 202326:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min