 Berlin′s iconic Pergamon Museum turns 90 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.10.2020

Culture

Berlin's iconic Pergamon Museum turns 90

The Pergamon Museum opened 90 years ago. Following its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has now reopened — just in time for the anniversary.

Pergamon Museum entrance sign (Paul Zinken/picture alliance/dpa)

The Pergamon Museum is reopening, but only partially

Despite being 90 years old, the Pergamon Museum in Berlin is the youngest of the five museums on the city's Museum Island in the Spree River. With its impressive collection of archaeological pieces, it is the most visited museum in Berlin. 

Following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, the museum reopened on October 3, 2020. 

The real crowd-magnet of the Pergamon Museum — the Pergamon Altar which dates back to the 2nd century B.C. — is however not on display yet. There has been extensive renovation work underway on the building since 2013, and the north wing of the complex, where the altar from the eponymous town of Pergamon in Asia Minor is housed, is currently undergoing restoration. 

This construction phase is scheduled to be completed by 2025 at the latest. Hermann Parzinger, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation told German news agency dpa: "Not being able to show the Pergamon Altar for so long is actually very painful for all of us.”

Extensive renovation work to the tune of €477 million

The renovation of the museum is executed in two stages. Once the construction work moves on to the south wing, the famed altar will accessible to the public again, pointed out Parzinger. 

To date, the building complex has been based on three wings in a horseshoe shape; these will be complemented by a fourth wing on the waterside, allowing for a circular tour. In line with the original plans of founding director Theodor Wiegand, who had wanted to create exterior spaces within interior spaces, natural daylight will contribute to the atmosphere of the museum.

Window ceiling of the Pergamon Museum (picture-alliance/dpa/A. I. Bänsch)

The windows of the museum needed to be replaced

The Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning, which is in charge of carrying out the renovation work, explains that for this particular reason the characteristic glass roofs of the museum will also be "repaired from the ground up and — where necessary — will also be renewed."

The current estimate of the cost of the construction work on the 38,000 square meter complex is of around €477 million ($560 million). 

Parts of the Pergamon altar friezes still on display

During this period of closure, there is an alternative to seeing the actual alter: The nearby temporary exhibition building "Pergamonmuseum - Das Panorama" presents a 360° panoramic view of the ancient city of Pergamon, the way it must have looked like in 129 B.C.

Watch video 03:52

Yadegar Asisi’s Pergamon Panorama

Some of the most valuable objects from the permanent collection of classical antiquities — such as the sculptures from the roof of the Great Altar — have been elaborately restored to feature in the partial exhibition that can still be enjoyed by visitors during the renovation works. It features around 80 of the most important works from Pergamon. 

Some people wonder why these valuable altar friezes are in Germany at all, rather than their original home of the Turkish city of Bergama. That's because they were originally discovered by German archaeologist Carl Humann, during excavations in the 1880s. 

Three collections under one roof

The collection of classical antiquities is still considered to be one of the world's most important collections of Greek and Roman art. But the Pergamon Museum also extends to include the Museum of the Ancient Near East and the Museum of Islamic Art, whose collections remain accessible to visitors.

The Museum of the Ancient Near East is famous for the colorful Ishtar Gate. Along with the Processional Way of Babylon and the reconstructed sculptures of Tell Halaf, it is part of the exhibition that highlights the 6,000-year-old cultural history of West Asia ranging from Mesopotamia and Syria to Anatolia.

The Museum of Islamic Art is mainly known for the stone façade of the Caliphal Castle of Mshatta and the Aleppo Room. It features applied arts and archaeological artefacts of Muslim societies as well as of the Christian and Jewish groups living with them from the 8th to the 19th century.

  • Berlin's Altes Museum (Old Museum) (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Woodhouse)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Unique museum landscape

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) is the founding building of the famous museum complex on the Spree Island. In 1830 it was the first public museum to be opened in Prussia. It was followed by the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and lastly, in 1930, the Pergamon Museum. Since 1999, the entire complex has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

  • A wide angle view of the rotunda at Berlin's Altes Museum (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    The Pantheon in Berlin

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) houses statues, weapons, gold and silver jewelry of the Greeks, Etruscans and Romans. It does not only show ancient treasures but with its columns and splendid halls, it is also reminiscent of the epoch. The heart of the building is the rotunda, which is designed according to the model of the ancient Pantheon in Rome.

  • A museum visitor looks at the bust of Nefertiti in Berlin's Neues Museum

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    The star of the Museum Island

    The five museums were largely destroyed during the Second World War. The Neues Museum, which remained in ruins for a long time, was hit particularly hard. It remained closed to visitors until 2009. It presents exhibits from prehistory and early history as well as the Middle Ages. One exhibit is particularly famous: the bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

  • Neues Museum, Museum Island, Berlin, Germany, Europe (picture-alliance/imagebroker/S. Kuttig)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A temple dedicated to art

    The Old National Gallery, a replica of a Greek temple, looks particularly sublime. In front is the equestrian statue of the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, who made the first sketches for the building's design. The museum shows paintings and sculptures from Goethe's time of Weimar Classicism to realism. The masterpieces include works by Caspar David Friedrich, Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir.

  • Berlin's Bode-Museum on the Spree River, a view of the TV tower in the distance (picture-alliance/ZB/K. Schindler)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Neo-baroque on the Spree island

    The neo-baroque Bode Museum, which rises like a moated castle on the tip of the Museum Island, is frequently photographed. It houses, among other things, Byzantine art, sculptures and paintings from the 13th to 18th centuries as well as a coin collection. All the artistic styles of a given period are displayed here together. The museum thus follows the concept of its founder, Wilhelm von Bode.

  • Berlin's the Pergamonmuseum under reconstruction (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Construction Site: Pergamonmuseum

    Since 2014, the Pergamon Hall with its famous antique frieze has no longer been open to the public. The most famous museum on the island is being completely renovated. The construction work should be finished by 2025 at the latest.

  • The blue Ishtar Gate at Berlin's Pergamon Museum (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Antique splendour in the Pergamon Museum

    Despite the ongoing restoration, visitors can still see the blue Ishtar Gate (above), a Processional Way from Babylon, and the famous market gate of Miletus. They are among the highlights along with the Pergamon Altar. The Pergamon Museum was the last of the five exhibition houses to be built. Its impressive exhibits make it the most visited museum in Berlin.

  • Masterpieces of the ancient metropolis and 360° panorama of Yadegar Asisi.

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Pergamon in 360 degrees

    Nevertheless, visitors to Berlin do not have to forgo seeing the famous Pergamon Altar. Since November 2018, the artist Yadegar Asisi has been presenting a huge panorama picture in a temporary exhibition building opposite the Bode Museum that stages the city of Pergamon with its altar in Roman times around 129 AD.

  • James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A monumental waterfront visitor center

    The newest building on Museum Island is the James Simon Gallery by star architect David Chipperfield, which opened on July 12, 2019. It is the central reception and service building for all five exhibition halls. With around 2.5 million visitors annually, Berlin's Museum Island is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Germany.

  • A view of Berlin's Museum Island from above (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A master plan for the Museum Island

    The James Simon Gallery was built as part of a master plan to renovate and modernize the Museum Island. With the new central visitor center and the Archaeological Promenade, the individual museums are to grow together to form a common complex.

  • Berlin: Museum Island on the Spree with Bodemuseum and the television tower (picture-alliance/C. Reister)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Museum Island: UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Today the collections unite 6,000 years of human history. This earned Berlin's Museum Island the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. With 2.3 million visitors annually, the Museum Island is a tourist highlight in Berlin. A stroll across the Museum Island is definitely worthwhile — even before the reopening of the Pergamon Museum in 2025.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Museum Island open to visitors again

The Bode Museum, which is also located on the Museum Island, will also reopen along with the Pergamon Museum. This neo-baroque building at the north-western end of the Museum Island houses a sculpture collection highlighting masterpieces of European sculpture, as well as the Museum of Byzantine Art.

With the simultaneous reopening of the Pergamon Museum and the Bode Museum, all institutions on the Museum Island are now once accessible to visitors after the coronavirus closures. The Old Museum, the Old National Gallery, the James Simon Gallery, and the New Museum had already reopened earlier.

Nearly 3.1 million people visited the museums in 2019, with the Pergamon Museum attracting most of them — around 800,000 visitors, despite the partial renovation and the closure of the north wing. 

Watch video 01:00

The Museum Island Berlin

