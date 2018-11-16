 Berlin′s East Side Gallery saved from property investors | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.11.2018

Culture

Berlin's East Side Gallery saved from property investors

The East Side Gallery now belongs to the Berlin Wall Foundation, which aims to protect the famous section of the former wall that divided the German capital.

    Berlin icon

    It's one of Berlin's most visited locations. Numerous artists have immortalized their thoughts on German reunification on a 1.3-kilometer stretch of the Wall. Among them was Dimitri Vrubel, an unknown art student from Moscow when the East Side Gallery was created in 1990. He painted the famous brotherly kiss between the Soviet and East German heads of state, Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker.

    Reminder of the victims

    The East Side Gallery is located near what used to be a so-called death strip lined with watchtowers. The patrolling soldiers in that area had orders to shoot at those attempting to flee from East into West Berlin.

    Protected monument

    On September 28,1990 — days before official reunification on October 3 — the East Side Gallery was opened to the public. Since then, many of its paintings, printed on postcards available in souvenir shops all over Berlin, have become world famous. Among them is Thierry Noir's "Homage to the Young Generation." In November 1991, the East Side Gallery was listed as a protected historical monument.

    Controversial renovation

    As the Berlin Wall is exposed to wind and weather, tourists and souvenir chiselers, it needs to be repaired regularly. In October 2008, the artworks were to be completely refurbished. Some of the artists refused to so, but most agreed and a large number of the paintings could be restored.

    Art flash mob

    In 1990, German pop artist Jim Avignon created his painting "Doin' it cool for the East Side." In 2013, he came under fire when, together with some art students, he painted over his original painting — without official permission.

    Investor pushes through partial demolition

    In 2013, parts of the East Side Gallery were displaced for the construction of high-rise apartments.The resulting gap of six meters served as an entrance to the construction site. That stirred protests — without success. Now, the residential tower has been completed and the apartments have been sold.

    On the silver screen

    In January 2015, the documentary "Berlin East Side Gallery" by filmmakers Karin Kaper and Dirk Szuszies was released, covering the various changes which the outdoor gallery has had to endure since its renovation in 2009. Artist Thomas Klingenstein said he hopes "that this film will help protect that special stretch of the Berlin Wall for the future."

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider / ad


There will be no further construction projects at Berlin's East Side gallery, the 1.3-kilometer remaining stretch of the Berlin Wall that has been covered with art, also known as the "world's longest open-air gallery," Berlin Wall Foundation director Axel Klausmeier said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Mediaspree, one of the largest property investors in Berlin, has had the strongest impact on the area surrounding the monument. Since the beginning of the 1990s, media companies, a large concert hall as well as office buildings and a residential tower were built around the East Side Gallery, while the bank of the Spree River behind the former section of the Berlin Wall was completely modernized.

Now the property surrounding the wall section has been transferred to the Berlin Wall Foundation and all development plans have been stopped. Berlin will contribute € 250,000 ($285,000) annually to the preservation of the monument and the maintenance of the area.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990, 118 artists from all over the world were invited to paint what would become the East Side Galley. In the years that followed, some of the works of art were removed; new ones emerged. The paintings that were most damaged by erosion and vandalism were renovated. Despite international protests, one section of the gallery was removed in 2013 to create luxury apartments.

A symbol of joy and opression

The protected area is now to be expanded into an educational and artistic memorial. Every year, around three million visitors come to the East Side Gallery, but it so far lacked a professional infrastructure for tourists. 

Among other things, an exhibition on the history of the section of the wall is being planned, said Klausmeier. It will commemorate it on one hand as "a symbol of how the German division was peacefully overcome and on the other hand as a testimony of the inhuman border regime." At least 10 people were killed between 1961 and 1989 trying to cross this section of the wall.

