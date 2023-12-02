Berlinale: Glamour and politics on the red carpet
Volodoymyr Zelenskyy, Sean Penn, Peter Dinklage and Kristen Stewart were among the guest stars of the Berlin film festival's opening gala.
The directors are back without the face masks
The Berlinale's managing director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian were relieved to once again celebrate their festival without any restrictions after two years affected by the pandemic. But they stressed that current events — the war in Ukraine, the protests in Iran and the earthquake in Turkey and Syria — were a major concern for them as they prepared their program.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opens the gala
The address via video link was definitely a highlight of the gala opening. The Ukrainian president thanked the film festival for showing its clear support to the Ukrainian people. Many films from Ukraine are part of the program and the festival's official badge has the colors of the country's flag.
Kristen Stewart: The Berlinale's youngest jury president
The 32-year-old US actress and director Kristen Stewart is best known as the star of the "Twilight" series (2008-2012), but she went on to become the first American to win a Cesar, the French film award, for her role in "Clouds of Sils Maria" by Olivier Assayas. Fans were visibly excited as she appeared on the red carpet. Heading the jury is an "enormous opportunity," she said.
Peter Dinklage on inspiration
Peter Dinklage was another eagerly-awaited guest on the red carpet. Famous for his role in "Game of Thrones," the actor stars in the Berlinale's opening film, "She Came to Me," playing the role of an opera composer with writer's block. Asked about his own creative path, Dinklage admitted he isn't sure he will keep acting "for the next 30 years," but he intends to "keep seeking out" inspiration.
'She Came to Me' opens the film festival
The stars of "She Came to Me" gathered for a press conference ahead of the gala ceremony, and all appeared on the red carpet later in the evening. The film is a romantic comedy set in New York. From left to right, actors Marisa Tomei, Evan Ellison, Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, Joanna Kulig and filmaker Rebecca Miller.
Anne Hathaway's 'heart beats for film'
Hathaway, whose breakthrough came by starring in Disney's "The Princess Diaries" (2001), plays the role of the composer's psychiatrist and wife in "She Came to Me." She is also one of the film's producers. Beyond this independent production, the star said at the press conference that her "heart beats for film, and the more types of them the better," encouraging everyone to go to cinemas.
Berlin, a 'symbolic' city for Golshifteh Farahani
Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, who is on the international jury, was forced to flee Iran after her country's regime declared her persona non grata for her role in a Ridley Scott film. She now lives in France. "It's very symbolic to be in Berlin," she said at Thursday's press conference. "The city that broke the wall, towards equality, freedom, and brought so many people together."
'Woman, Life, Freedom' protests in the spotlight
The film festival also supports the Iranian protesters with different events, screenings and red-carpet protests. Here, Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai hold scarves with the revolutionary slogan as they head to the opening gala.
Climate activists glue themselves to the red carpet
After all the stars had entered the Berlinale Palast, where the festival's gala opening is held, two young people wearing T-shirts with a message calling to "stop fossil fuel craziness" glued themselves to the red carpet. They were still there minutes later, when the event's livestream switched to the ceremony. Incidentally, since 2019, the festival's red carpet is made from recycled material.
A wide diversity of films
From February 16-26, the Berlin International Film Festival will screen nearly 300 new productions from 67 countries. According to the festival's own statistics, 38.7% of them were directed by women, while 4.1% were made by nonbinary filmmakers.