The Berlin State Opera is located on Unter den Linden. Together with the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Komische Oper Berlin, the Berlin State Ballet and the Bühnenservice Berlin, it belongs to the Berlin Opera Foundation.

King Frederick II of Prussia commissioned the original building for the former Court Opera, which was inaugurated in 1742 and rebuilt in 1843 after a fire. Renamed several times, it came to house the state opera of former East Germany. After reunification, the opera rejoined the international operatic world, particularly with important works from the Baroque era. Since 1992, the Argentine-Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim has been musical director of the Berlin State Opera.