Berlin: Salafist group outlawed after police raids

Berlin's Senate announced on Twitter Thursday that it had banned the "jihadist-Salafist association Jama'atu Berlin," also known as Tauhid Berlin.

The tweet said police in Berlin and Brandenburg had also carried out early-morning searches of properties belonging to the group's members.

A spokesman cited by the German press agency DPA said around 800 police — including special operations commandos — took part in the raids, which targeted the districts of Reinickendorf, Moabit and Neukölln.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the group's followers previously attended the Fussilet Mosque, which was closed in 2017. Anis Amri, the Tunisian national who carried out an attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 killing 12 people, also frequented the mosque, according to authorities.

