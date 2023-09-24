  1. Skip to content
Berlin Marathon: Assefa smashes women's world record

September 24, 2023

Ethiopian Tigst Assefa admitted afterwards that she had targeted a new world record, though she surprised herself by just how much she would take off the previous best. Eliud Kipchoge won the men's race for a fifth time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WkOL
Tigist Assefa with the clock marking her new world record
Assefa started the marathon with a blistering pace and beat the previous record by more than two minutesImage: Markus Schreiber/AP/picture alliance

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa broke the women's marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday, chopping off more than two minutes from the previous best to clock an official time of two hours 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

On a day of new records, Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to win five Berlin marathons.

Eliud Kipchoge celebrating his Berlin Marathon victory
No one has won more men's Berlin Marathons than KipchogeImage: Markus Schreiber/AP/picture alliance

Climate activists had threatened to disrupt the event by running onto the course with buckets of orange paint. However, police quickly intervened and the protesters were taken away minutes before the marathon began.

Assefa: 'I didn't expect to run this fast'

Assefa slashed a massive 2:11 minutes off the previous mark of 2:14:04, set in 2019 by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in Chicago.

She also improved her personal best by 3:44 minutes, which she ran in last year's marathon in the German capital. 

jsi/nm (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

