Berlin central station closed after 'tragic accident'

Police are investigating after a person was killed by an incoming train at Berlin's central station, media reports say. The rail hub was completely closed, with train services put on hold.

Berlin police on Wednesday were investigating the circumstances of an death on the tracks at the German capital's central station.

Media reports said that a woman had climbed down from the platform with a child and was hit by an arriving long-distance ICE train.

Berlin's fire service said it has been on site with a large contingent of emergency services since 6:30 p.m after a "tragic accident."

"One person was hit by the train and died at the scene," it said. "Another person was critically injured. We are caring for other people."

What do we know about the incident?

Germany's Berliner Zeitung newspaper said the drama began to unfold at 6:20 p.m. as the woman stepped onto the track with the child and was hit by an oncoming train.

A rescue helicopter arrived about 20 minutes later, by which time German police said the woman was already dead.

The child was seriously injured and taken by air to a hospital intensive care unit, the newspaper said. According to witnesses, the child is no more than five years old.

Police responded to the incident on track 13 at Berlin's central station Image: Bernd Elmenthaler/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Police officers and firefighters received clear indications from witnesses that the woman wanted to take her own life, according to the report.

Authorities said 16 witnesses were being treated for shock.

*Editor's note: If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/