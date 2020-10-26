 Berber photographer Ferhat Bouda gets more exposure | Arts | DW | 26.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Berber photographer Ferhat Bouda gets more exposure

Ferhat Bouda is a photographer on a mission. His goal: to preserve Berber culture and celebrate its strong women. His images are as impressive as his life.

Foto von Ferhat Bouda - Female Nomad. (Ferhat Bouda/Agence VU)

A young woman in a hijab kneels on the ground and cleans a rifle, a cap resting military-style on her head. It's a disarming image of a Tuareg policewoman in Northern Mali taken by the photographer Ferhat Bouda.

"I did not choose photography for fun," Bouda says as he sits in his studio and talks via webcam. His voice is warm, his words passionate. A large cork bulletin is mounted on the wall behind him. Bouda has pinned some of his photos on the board, all of them are black and white.

"I chose it because I want to do something for my culture," he says of his photographs. "The culture of the Berber people, or Imazighen, as we call ourselves."

Preserving a 2,500-year-old culture

Born in Kabylia in northern Algeria, Ferhat Bouda grew up in the village of Bouzeguene. Speaking the Berber language, his mother tongue, was not permitted in school. In 2000, Ferhat Bouda left his family in Algeria and went to Paris, hoping to study film.

"My grandmother could not even understand what was on the television in Algeria because all the programs were in Arabic," he says. "I wanted to make films for her, in her language."

A young Tuareg woman in Northern Mali works as a policewoman. Surrounded by her peers, she cleans a rifle.

'Female Warrior': Bouda captured this young Tuareg woman who works as a policewoman in Northern Mali

His grandmother, Akli Tassadit, passed away four years ago. Ferhat Bouda's voice falters when he speaks of her. "I lost my father and grandfather when I was young. She was like a grandmother, grandfather and father to me. She was so strong."

In Paris he turned from film to photography, and five years later moved to Frankfurt with his wife. His goal has remained unchanged: For the past 10 years, Bouda has been documenting the lives of the Imazighen peoples who live all over Western Africa. Also referred to as Berbers, they have populated a territory stretching from Algeria to Burkina Faso for the past 2,500 years.

The artist photographs the people he meets and documents their way of life. His aim is to capture Berber culture past and present on film as a means of preserving it for the future. "That is the whole point: I want to make these pictures into a book, and for this book to sit in libraries in Bavaria, in Berlin, in New York."

A grandmother's last words

He may be one step closer to this goal. Bouda was awarded the Ella Auerbach Fellowship for Photography in 2020, which includes a grant of €20,000 ($23,700). The fellowship is awarded every two years by Berlin's Akademie der Künste, the esteemed arts institution founded in the 17th century.

A man wearing a scarf looks into the camera

Ferhat Bouda: 'I want to do something for my culture'

Two months before his grandmother's death, he received the French Boulet award for photojournalists. His grandmother's last words to him were: "Go further."

And he is. In 2022 Ferhat Bouda's work will be shown in Frankfurt, and he plans to publish a book of his photographs alongside the exhibition. A book that will include the photo of the policewoman in Northern Mali, as well as a portrait of the young Tuareg woman whom he photographed at a wedding in Agadez, a city in the West African country of Niger.

Strong female subjects

"I wanted to portray a Tuareg woman," he explains. "In the countries where they live, polygamy is quite common, but they would never agree to that."

When a Tuareg woman says no, she means no, he says. "It is the woman who chooses her husband, not the other way around. Once I asked a Tuareg man whether I could take photos; he could not give me a clear answer, he hummed and hawed. It took me a while to understand that he had to ask his wife first."

"Tuareg women are so proud," he adds. "And they are beautiful. That is what I wanted to capture."

There is a heaviness but also urgency to his voice as he continues. "That is what I am doing here. To make sure that this culture doesn't disappear." He says it in French then repeats it in German: "To make sure that we will not have disappeared one day."

DW recommends

The wanderer's gaze: Photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi on colonialism and racism

Nigerian photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi shows life in Africa through the lens of his camera, while documenting Berlin's "African Quarter" and an ongoing colonial controversy. An exhibition in Berlin highlights his work.  

Congolese activist on trial for trying to take artworks from European museums

Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza has tried to remove looted art from museums in protest against the theft of African art treasures. Now he is facing trial.  

How African activists try to force the return of colonial-era artworks

A group of Africans tried to take a colonial cultural object from a French museum in the summer. Is such an act of activism a way of putting pressure on politics to return exhibits?  

Audios and videos on the topic

Planet Berlin: Walid Kacem's rugs  

Advertisement

Film

Äquatorialguinea Juan Tomás Avila Laurel (Josep Gutiérrez)

New documentary explores one of the world's oldest dictatorships

"The writer from a country without bookshops" is a portrait of exiled poet Juan Tomas Avila Laurel, highlighting the long, brutal rule over his homeland, Equatorial Guinea.  

Arts

Fotobuch Divided we stand von Mathias Braschler und Monika Fischer (Mathias Braschler & Monika Fischer)

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

Swiss photographers Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer spent months traveling across the US taking pictures of people from all walks of life.  

Music

Geigerin Anne-Sophie Mutter Opus Klassik 2020 (Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance)

'It lacks any logic': Star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter speaks out on COVID-19 policy

The celebrated performer talks about a struggling classical music industry, and makes a plea to politicians to better support musicians during the ongoing pandemic.  

Arts

Foto von Ferhat Bouda - Female Nomad. (Ferhat Bouda/Agence VU)

Berber photographer Ferhat Bouda gets more exposure

Ferhat Bouda is a photographer on a mission. His goal: to preserve Berber culture and celebrate its strong women. His images are as impressive as his life.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom for iOS”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  