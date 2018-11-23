 Benin goes to the polls in an election with only one choice | News | DW | 28.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Benin goes to the polls in an election with only one choice

Parliamentary elections are being held in the West African nation of Benin. But voters could only choose among candidates allied with President Patrice Talon.

Benin Parlamentswahl | Wahlplakat (DW/K. Gänsler)

The people of Benin voted on Sunday in parliamentary elections where opposition candidates were completely absent, leaving only two parties allied with President Patrice Talon on the ballot paper.

Turnout was low after opposition parties, which were excluded from the elections by tough new rules that classed their candidates as ineligible to stand, called on their supporters to boycott the polls in protest.

The capital, Cotonou, has seen protests in the past several weeks despite bans on demonstrations, with rights groups warning of a crackdown on democracy. Internet access was restricted or even shut down entirely in some opposition-dominated areas in the run-up to the election.

Read more:Berlin museum stirs debate with plans for colonial era remembrance room 

Patrice Talon (picture-alliance/abaca/E. Blondet)

Talon is a former businessman who came to power in 2016

Move to authoritarianism?

Activists and journalists have been arrested under the protest bans, prompting Amnesty International to speak of an "alarming" situation.

The apparent move toward authoritarianism comes in a country that was once seen as a model for democracy, with 20 parties taking part in elections five years ago.

President Talon, who has portrayed himself as a leader wanting to reform and modernize Benin, has said the new electoral rules on admissibility would simplify the country's political landscape, which features more than 250 parties in a nation of some 12 million people.

Critics say the rules are too harsh and bureaucratic.

Benin remains one of the most impoverished nations in the world, with the World Bank estimating in 2014 that 40% of the population lived under the poverty line.

Watch video 05:37

Children in Benin confined to voodoo convents

tj/amp (AFP, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Berlin museum stirs debate with plans for colonial era remembrance room

Genocide in former German South West Africa, looted art on show: For some, the Humboldt Forum's plan to draw attention to the crimes of German colonial rule in Africa doesn't go far enough. (30.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Children in Benin confined to voodoo convents  

Related content

Museum für außereuropäische Kunst Quai Branly

France to return artworks to Benin as report on African treasures published 23.11.2018

Up to 90 percent of Africa's art treasures are believed to originate from outside the continent. On the day a report is published in France, a number of artworks claimed by Benin are being returned.

Der Präsident von Benin Patrice Talon

Inside Europe: France promises to restitute African artifacts 02.03.2018

The President of Benin, Patrice Talon will be in Paris on March 6. And his visit may offer the first test of France’s new promise to return African artefacts taken during the colonial era. At issue are treasures from the former kingdom of Dahomey - located in what is now modern-day Benin -which ended up in French museums and private collections. Lisa Bryant has the details from Paris.

Museum für außereuropäische Kunst Quai Branly

French art dealers angry after report urges African treasures be returned 23.11.2018

African museum directors have welcomed an expert report advising the French government to return thousands of cultural artifacts and artworks. The move could put pressure on other former colonizers, Germany included.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  