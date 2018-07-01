 Belgium charges couple for allegedly plotting terror attack against Iranian group | News | DW | 02.07.2018

News

Belgium charges couple for allegedly plotting terror attack against Iranian group

A Belgian couple has been charged with an attempted bombing attack against the People's Mujahedin of Iran. The couple allegedly tried to target the group's rally outside Paris.

Belgian policeman on a highway (picture-alliance/dpa/Belga/L. Dieffembacq)

Belgian prosecutors suspect a married couple of "having attempted to carry out a bomb attack" at a conference of an Iranian dissident group, officials said on Monday. 

The 38-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman, both Belgian nationals of Iranian heritage, allegedly intended to target a militant group called People's Mujahedeen of Iran, also known as MEK. The controversial group, listed as a terror organization by the US from 1997 to 2012, held a summit on Saturday in the French town of Villepinte outside of Paris.

Belgian police intercepted the couple ahead of the event and found about half a kilogram (one pound) of home-made explosives in their car, alongside a detonator. 

"We can say we arrested them just in time," Belgian federal magistrate Van der Sijpt told the AP news agency.

Read more: Germany charges two for spying on Iran's MEK on behalf of Iran

Iranian diplomat detained

After searching the couple's Mercedes, Belgian authorities also raided five homes over the weekend. A suspected accomplice has been detained in France and two others were being questioned, Belgian authorities said. An Iranian diplomat, posted in Vienna, has also been detained in Germany.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, the umbrella anti-regime organization which is closely linked with the People's Mujahedeen, accussed Tehran of being behind the attempted bombing.  "The terrorists from the Mullahs' regime in Belgium assisted by its terrorist-diplomats planned this attack," they said according to a statement quoted by the AFP news agency.

Around 25,000 supporters of People's Mujahedeen and other anti-mullah groups attended the Saturday rally in France, Belgian authorities said. Ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, currently serving as a lawyer for US President Donald Trump, was among the speakers.

The summit was held ahead of a scheduled visit of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to Switzerland on Monday. Rouhani is also due to visit Austria later this week.

dj/kms (AP, AFP, Reuter)

