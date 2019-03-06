 Belgian former king ordered to take DNA test over alleged love child | News | DW | 16.05.2019

News

Belgian former king ordered to take DNA test over alleged love child

A Belgian artist who grew up in one of the country's richest families claims to be King Albert II's illegitimate daughter. He faces a steep fine if he fails to provide results from a DNA test to resolve the case.

King Albert II pictured at a reception for people who get a nobility title (Imago Images/Belga/H. Vergult)

A Belgian court on Thursday ordered the country's former king to pay €5,000 ($5,600) a day until he takes a DNA test to resolve whether he is the biological father of a woman who claims to be his daughter.

The appeals court in Brussels ruled that King Albert II, 84, conduct the test in the presence of a justice official.

The judges said Albert must start paying Delphine Boel the €5,000-per-day fine if he fails to attend the appointment. The former king said he would appeal the verdict at Belgium's highest court.

Boel began legal proceedings to be recognized as Albert's child in 2013. Her claim first gained publicity after Albert's wife, Queen Paola, claimed in a 1999 biography that he had a child with another woman while they were married.

DNA tests have already shown that Boel is not the biological daughter of Jacques Boel, a member of one of Belgium's richest families.

The former king, who ruled from 1993 until his abdication in 2013, had refused to provide her with a DNA sample despite another court ordering him to do so in October.

Belgium's highest court is expected to deliver a final ruling at the end of the year.

  • Das neue belgische Königspaar (Foto: dpa)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    King and queen

    National Day, sunshine and accession to the throne. The new royal couple stands on the palace balcony as crowds cheer below. King Phillippe of Belgium is the new head of state. He stands with his wife, Mathilde, as he embarks on his biggest challenge as monarch - creating unity within the country.

  • Belgier jubeln ihrem König zu (Foto: Getty)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Sea of black, yellow and red

    But first, it's time to party. On Sunday, people were celebrating in Brussels, Belgium's capital. The country used to be part of France and the Netherlands for a long time. Belgium didn’t become independent until 1830. The 53-year-old Philippe is the young nation's seventh king.

  • King Philippe swears to abide by the constitution (photo: Reuters)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    The big moment

    It’s official: Phillippe swears to abide by the country’s constitution in the Belgian parliament. Shortly before, his father, Albert II, with trembling hands signed the paperwork making his abdication official. The announcement of his abdication was made in early July, with age and health concerns the reasons given for the 79-year-old stepping down.

  • Pomp in the palace (photo: Reuters)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Not as much pomp compared to other royal festivities

    The ceremony in Belgium was pompous, glamorous and expensive, but compared to other royal dynasties celebrations was rather down-to-earth. European royals weren't invited. The Belgian king doesn’t even have a scepter or a crown - everything is a bit more laid back here.

  • Royal family 2013 (photo: Getty)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Royal family in 2013

    The new royal couple has four kids. The 11-year-old Princess Elisabeth is set to take over the throne from her father at some point. Albert II is pictured on the right with his wife Paola. On the left there is Queen Fabiola, the widow of the fifth Belgian King Baudouin, Albert's brother, who died without having children. Albert took over as King after Baudouin died.

  • Royal family in 1993 (photo: Reuters)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Royal family in 1993

    Twenty years ago, the family was pictured on the balcony of the royal palace as well. Albert II (center) is shown here with his son Philippe. Back then, he was just 33 years old. Albert II had to fight to get Belgians to approve of him. He didn’t seem enough of a statesman to them compared to his brother Baudouin.

  • Albert and a hippo in the zoo (photo: Getty)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Albert - a man about town

    Albert was known for having a passion for fast cars. He used to cultivate a snobbish lifestyle and was considered a bon vivant. In this picture he's shown as a young man visiting the zoo taking a picture of a hippo's mouth. The humorous, jovial Albert first had to learn how to develop a sense of responsibility for his country, his biographers said.

  • Albert and Philippe (photo: AFP/Getty)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Father and son

    Albert's and Philippe's characters differ quite a lot: The new king has been described as shy, serious and a bit clumsy. Just like his father he will have to fight for respect. Even though the Belgian king holds little power, he's crucial in mediating talks between political parties.

  • Philippe in an aircraft (photo: Stringer/AFP/Getty)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Fighter pilot and environmental activist

    Philippe is a trained fighter pilot of the Belgian armed forces, went to Oxford University and Stanford graduate school. He is also an environmental activist and long-distance runner. His interests are literature and sports.

  • Philippe and his family in 2010 (photo: dpa)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Family man with a strong wife

    Philippe and his wife make a good team. Mathilde is considered self-confident and glamorous. During this family trip in 2010, the royal couple gets up close with the people. Now, they have been tasked with great responsibilities - to unite a Belgium that's been divided in two parts - the Flemings and Walloons.

  • Signs in Belgium (photo: dpa)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Conflict between Flemings and Walloons

    Dutch-speaking Flemings in the North and French-Speaking Walloons in the South: These two groups have been in competition which each other for years - that's portrayed here with these bilingual signs that have been besmeared. There's also a small German-speaking minority in Belgium's east. Belgium's slogan is: "Strength through unity."

  • Demonstrators in Belgium (photo: epa)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Mediator in crises

    The conflict between Flemings and Walloons is also reflected in Belgian politics. After the elections in 2010, it took the country 541 days to form a new government. That was a new record high. Back then, thousands of people took to the streets. King Albert II worked as a mediator between the two political blocs.

  • Military parade in Brussels (photo: Belga Foto)

    Crowning a new king in Belgium

    Important tasks ahead

    King Philippe - here at the military parade on the day of his coronation - has yet to face this test. In about ten months, Belgium will hold parliamentary elections that usually make for unstable majorities. That's when Belgians are bound to see whether Philippe can keep up with the tasks just like Albert.

    Author: Klaus Jansen / jlw, sst


amp/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Belgian king's mother Queen Paola returns home due to 'health problem'

After suffering a "health problem" in Venice, Belgium's 81-year-old Queen Paola will return home for medical examinations, the country's Royal Palace said. Several media outlets reported that she had suffered a stroke. (26.09.2018)  

Belgium's Albert II abdicates to make way for Philippe

Belgium's King Albert II has abdicated in favor of his son Philippe. The monarch spoke with a message of support for his heir and pleaded for unity in the linguistically and politically divided country. (21.07.2013)  

Crowning a new king in Belgium

First the father, then the son. Belgium’s King Albert II passed the crown to Prince Philippe, who, since Sunday is Europe’s newest monarch. A rather big challenge awaits him: social cohesion within the country. (22.07.2013)  

