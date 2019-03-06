Belgian former king ordered to take DNA test over alleged love child

A Belgian court on Thursday ordered the country's former king to pay €5,000 ($5,600) a day until he takes a DNA test to resolve whether he is the biological father of a woman who claims to be his daughter.

The appeals court in Brussels ruled that King Albert II, 84, conduct the test in the presence of a justice official.

The judges said Albert must start paying Delphine Boel the €5,000-per-day fine if he fails to attend the appointment. The former king said he would appeal the verdict at Belgium's highest court.

Boel began legal proceedings to be recognized as Albert's child in 2013. Her claim first gained publicity after Albert's wife, Queen Paola, claimed in a 1999 biography that he had a child with another woman while they were married.

DNA tests have already shown that Boel is not the biological daughter of Jacques Boel, a member of one of Belgium's richest families.

The former king, who ruled from 1993 until his abdication in 2013, had refused to provide her with a DNA sample despite another court ordering him to do so in October.

Belgium's highest court is expected to deliver a final ruling at the end of the year.

Crowning a new king in Belgium King and queen National Day, sunshine and accession to the throne. The new royal couple stands on the palace balcony as crowds cheer below. King Phillippe of Belgium is the new head of state. He stands with his wife, Mathilde, as he embarks on his biggest challenge as monarch - creating unity within the country.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Sea of black, yellow and red But first, it's time to party. On Sunday, people were celebrating in Brussels, Belgium's capital. The country used to be part of France and the Netherlands for a long time. Belgium didn’t become independent until 1830. The 53-year-old Philippe is the young nation's seventh king.

Crowning a new king in Belgium The big moment It’s official: Phillippe swears to abide by the country’s constitution in the Belgian parliament. Shortly before, his father, Albert II, with trembling hands signed the paperwork making his abdication official. The announcement of his abdication was made in early July, with age and health concerns the reasons given for the 79-year-old stepping down.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Not as much pomp compared to other royal festivities The ceremony in Belgium was pompous, glamorous and expensive, but compared to other royal dynasties celebrations was rather down-to-earth. European royals weren't invited. The Belgian king doesn’t even have a scepter or a crown - everything is a bit more laid back here.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Royal family in 2013 The new royal couple has four kids. The 11-year-old Princess Elisabeth is set to take over the throne from her father at some point. Albert II is pictured on the right with his wife Paola. On the left there is Queen Fabiola, the widow of the fifth Belgian King Baudouin, Albert's brother, who died without having children. Albert took over as King after Baudouin died.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Royal family in 1993 Twenty years ago, the family was pictured on the balcony of the royal palace as well. Albert II (center) is shown here with his son Philippe. Back then, he was just 33 years old. Albert II had to fight to get Belgians to approve of him. He didn’t seem enough of a statesman to them compared to his brother Baudouin.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Albert - a man about town Albert was known for having a passion for fast cars. He used to cultivate a snobbish lifestyle and was considered a bon vivant. In this picture he's shown as a young man visiting the zoo taking a picture of a hippo's mouth. The humorous, jovial Albert first had to learn how to develop a sense of responsibility for his country, his biographers said.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Father and son Albert's and Philippe's characters differ quite a lot: The new king has been described as shy, serious and a bit clumsy. Just like his father he will have to fight for respect. Even though the Belgian king holds little power, he's crucial in mediating talks between political parties.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Fighter pilot and environmental activist Philippe is a trained fighter pilot of the Belgian armed forces, went to Oxford University and Stanford graduate school. He is also an environmental activist and long-distance runner. His interests are literature and sports.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Family man with a strong wife Philippe and his wife make a good team. Mathilde is considered self-confident and glamorous. During this family trip in 2010, the royal couple gets up close with the people. Now, they have been tasked with great responsibilities - to unite a Belgium that's been divided in two parts - the Flemings and Walloons.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Conflict between Flemings and Walloons Dutch-speaking Flemings in the North and French-Speaking Walloons in the South: These two groups have been in competition which each other for years - that's portrayed here with these bilingual signs that have been besmeared. There's also a small German-speaking minority in Belgium's east. Belgium's slogan is: "Strength through unity."

Crowning a new king in Belgium Mediator in crises The conflict between Flemings and Walloons is also reflected in Belgian politics. After the elections in 2010, it took the country 541 days to form a new government. That was a new record high. Back then, thousands of people took to the streets. King Albert II worked as a mediator between the two political blocs.

Crowning a new king in Belgium Important tasks ahead King Philippe - here at the military parade on the day of his coronation - has yet to face this test. In about ten months, Belgium will hold parliamentary elections that usually make for unstable majorities. That's when Belgians are bound to see whether Philippe can keep up with the tasks just like Albert. Author: Klaus Jansen / jlw, sst



