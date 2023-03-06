Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years

The 40-year-old was charged with conspiring to seize power and high treason. Mass protests followed the election, with the opposition and Western governments claiming that the vote — which saw Lukashenko tighten his grasp on power with a sixth term — was rigged.
The demonstrations were the largest and the most prolonged since Lukashenko came to power in 1994. The regime unleashed a brutal crackdown against the protesters, with more than 35,000 people detained.
Tsikhanouskaya is being tried alongside four other opposition figures, also in absentia, in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.
The five all fled Belarus in the wake of the election and protests. Tsikhanouskaya's supporters have dismissed the charges against her as a politically-motivated farce.
Bialiatski was arrested in 2021 and alongside three co-defendants he was charged with financing protests and smuggling money. The 60-year-old founded the authoritarian nation's most prominent rights group, Viasna, and has repeatedly been targeted by security forces
While Russia and Belarus are allied in a "Union State," that sees Moscow as the far more powerful partner, Lukashenko dismissed media reports this week that the Kremlin has drawn up a plan to absorb Belarus by 2030.