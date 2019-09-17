 Behind the scenes of war reporting at Berlin′s Human Rights Film Festival | Film | DW | 21.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Behind the scenes of war reporting at Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival

Films and panels at the Human Rights Film Festival look into the work of reporters in conflict zones. From legendary foreign correspondent Marie Colvin to citizen journalists, here's how war reporting is changing.

Kriegsreporterin Marie Colvin (AP)

War correspondent Marie Colvin, instantly recognizable with her trademark eye patch, died in February 2012 while stationed in Homs, reporting on the Syrian regime's attacks on the besieged enclave of Baba Amr.

The charismatic, award-winning Sunday Times reporter was lauded for her courage throughout her lifetime, and her legend only grew after her death, with various biographies and films celebrating her fearless reporting and larger-than-life personality.

Sean Ryan (DW/E. Grenier)

Sean Ryan is now media director for the non-profit organization Save the Children

They include the documentary Under the Wire, shown at the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin. In it, photojournalist Paul Conroy, who was injured in the attack that killed Colvin and only miraculously survived it, tells the story of his last mission with her, along with other collaborators such as Sean Ryan, then a foreign editor at the Sunday Times. Ryan was a guest speaker at the film festival.

"She had this zeal for bearing witness to atrocities in war," Sean Ryan told DW. "She believed that if she did that, it would act as a deterrent and that the bad people doing these things would be less likely to do them."

Filming attacks while the baby is sleeping in the next room

Also hoping to obtain the support of the international community, Waad al-Kateab started filming the protests in Aleppo early on as a citizen journalist. She reveals her story in For Sama, co-directed by al-Kateab and Edward Watts. It was the opening film of the Human Rights Film Festival.

The documentary begins in the chaos of an attack, with people running for shelter in a basement. A woman, the mother of an infant called Sama, grabs her camera to film the events, asking other people to take care of the baby as she runs off towards the explosion.

When the attack turns out to be more destructive than expected, the camerawoman worries about what happened to her child. The initial reaction of the viewer is to wonder why a baby is in the middle of all this. In her film dedicated to Sama, Waad al-Kateab explains to her child — and the viewers — why she actively decided to keep her in that dangerous context.

A scene from the film For Sama: Woman filming in bombed out Aleppo (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Waad al-Kateab/Edward Watts)

A scene from the film "For Sama"

Rewinding to the beginning of the uprising in Aleppo, we discover the revolutionary hopes of the young woman and other university students. They believed that their peaceful protests would rid the country of Assad's dictatorial regime.

She then fell in love with a co-activist, Hamza al-Kateab. They got married and Waad became pregnant shortly afterwards.

The activists felt there was still hope for a new Syria at the time, but the conflict kept brutally escalating. Hamza and Waad were by then central figures in the movement. As a doctor, he had established a makeshift hospital in the rebel stronghold, while her videos were being watched millions of times around the world. Keeping Sama with them strengthened their convictions.

From star foreign correspondents to citizen journalists

From the Syrians' hopeful demonstrations during the Arab Spring to the regime's brutal bombings killing children and innocent civilians, the timeline of events in For Sama echoes those in Under the Wire. Despite his years of experience in conflict zones, photographer Paul Convoy points out in Under the Wire that what he'd seen in Syria couldn't even be described as war: "It's slaughter." The violent images in For Sama confirm this impression.

But beyond the similarity in facts, the two films not only contrast in their style, they also reflect the evolution of war reporting. Whereas Under the Wire centers on a star foreign correspondent whose idealism is linked to personal ambition, For Sama tells the story of an activist who finds meaning in an evolving nightmare by becoming a citizen journalist.

Waad al-Kateab showing a Free Syria bracelet at Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images/M. Winkelmeyer)

Waad al-Kateab won the Golden Eye documentary prize in Cannes and an International Emmy award

For Sama is clearly the result of a long editing process to shape raw material into a powerful human story. That distinguishes the film from content provided by citizen journalists to be used quickly to report from an isolated war zone. As Sean Ryan points out, the problem with this material is that it is difficult for editors to authenticate it without knowing how trustworthy their sources are. 

The former foreign editor sees another difficulty in the fact that citizen journalists cannot have the same type of global impact as established names in journalism, which was one of Marie Colvin's strengths. 

Most notably, in East Timor in 1999, Colvin refused to leave a besieged compound where some 1,500 women and children were trapped. UN officials said that her international reporting was instrumental in rescuing these people: "From that moment on, she felt that her work could not only bear witness to atrocity but could also save lives," says Ryan.

As much as her reporting in East Timor can be quoted as a source of empowerment and inspiration for journalists, the death of Marie Colvin and other journalists has also scared news outlets off from sending correspondents to conflicts zones. That leaves the field open to freelancers, who are exposed to even more risks without the protection of established news outlets.

Beyond the state of emergency

Francesca Mannocchi, co-director of ISIS, Tomorrow The Lost Souls of Mosul, was also at the Human Rights Film Festival to discuss her work. At a panel on work in conflict zones, she offered insight into her own perspective on war reporting.

Human Rights Film Festival Berlin Isis Tomorrow (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Francesca Mannochi/Alessio Romenzi)

A still from "ISIS, Tomorrow," directed by Francesca Mannocchi and Alessio Romenzi

Her documentary ISIS, Tomorrow explores the situation in Mosul, Iraq, after the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist organization. Through interviews with children who were either recruited by ISIS or others who lost their families in the conflict, one realizes that the seeds of terror are still present among those children and widows. "ISIS is just a logo," Mannocch says. "It might change names, but the ideology will continue."

Mannocchi says that her perspective on reporting conflicts has changed through projects such as this documentary: "One of the mistakes of our ways of doing journalism is that we turn off the camera once the conflict is over," she told DW.

"Everything in the news is always presented as an emergency, as if it has come out of nowhere, without any connections with the past and the future," she says.

Francesca Mannocchi (DW/E. Grenier)

Italian journalist Francesca Mannocchi has covered conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, and more

She believes that investigating the complexity of post-war situations is necessary if one is to go beyond the stereotypes established by the media. It is also potentially a way to avoid repeating policy mistakes.

Mannocchi feels that with its focus on the "emergencies," the media avoids looking into the complexity of the issues — thus giving an advantage to Islamists: "When will we learn something from the past? Because they did," she says, referring to past developments such as the US withdrawal from Iraq without a proper plan, and how the IS quickly established a pool of 20,000 supporters within less than four years.

"As a journalist, I attempt to link the dots," said. "But my goal is not to give easy answers. I want to transmit the same doubts and dilemmas I experience on the ground."

The Human Rights Film Festival Berlin 2019 continues until September 25.

  • Film still 'What Walaa Wants' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Christy Garland)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'What Walaa Wants'

    Walaa grew up in a refugee camp in the West Bank, without her mother, who was in prison. Walaa's goal is to become one of the rare women to join the Palestinian Security Forces. Canadian filmmaker Christy Garland's documentary follows the exuberant and rebellious young woman from the age of 15 to 21 as she channels her defiant energy to become a policewoman.

  • Human Rights Film Festival Berlin For Sama (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Waad al-Kateab/Edward Watts)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'For Sama'

    The opening film of Berlin's Human Rights Festival, which takes place from September 18 to 25, is a mother's love letter to her daughter. A young Syrian woman documents how she gets married and gives birth to her child, Sama, in Aleppo, right in the middle of the country's conflict. "For Sama" has already won several prestigious awards, including best documentary at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

  • Human Rights Film Festival Berlin The Prosecutors (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Leslie Martin)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'The Prosecutors'

    Rape in times of war has long been dismissed as a collateral damage against which nothing much can be done. The three lawyers portrayed in this film know this is wrong, and they fight to obtain justice for victims of sexual violence during war. Leslie Thomas' documentary travels to the Democratic Republic of Congo, to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to Colombia to follow these committed activists.

  • Film still 'ISIS, Tomorrow. The Lost Souls of Mosul' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Francesca Mannochi/Alessio Romenzi)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'ISIS, Tomorrow. The Lost Souls of Mosul'

    The so-called Islamic State occupied Mosul in Iraq for three years, from 2014-2017. During that period, 500,000 minors were living on their own. Children were trained to become suicide bombers, brainwashed to kill their own neighbors. Directors Francesca Mannocchi and Alessio Romenzi look into what is happening now with those explosive remnants of war.

  • Film still 'This Is Congo' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Daniel McCabe)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'This Is Congo'

    Photojournalist Daniel McCabe portrays in this documentary the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo by following different people: a whistle blower, a military commander, a tailor and a mineral dealer. The film shows what it means to live in a country that has not yet experienced a peaceful transfer of power since it gained its independence in 1960.

  • Film still 'Novaya': Photos of murdered journalists from Novaya Gazeta (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Askold Kurov)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'Novaya'

    "Novaya Gazeta" is a newspaper set up with the help of Mikhail Gorbachev's Nobel Peace Prize money in 1990. It is now one of the last investigative publications critical of the Kremlin left in Russia. Journalists such Yury Shchekochikhin, Anna Politkovskaya and Anastasia Baburova were murdered for their work. Director Askold Kurov looks at the permanent state of emergency reflected in their work.

  • Film still 'The Remains — After the Odyssey' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Nathalie Borgers)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'The Remains — After the Odyssey'

    Overfilled ships of migrants crossing the Mediterranean; many do not make it to their destination. Austrian director Nathalie Borgers decided to explore in her film the visible and invisible traces left by this often deadly journey, meeting people who help refugees arriving on the island of Lesbos, as well as a Syrian family who has presumably lost 13 relatives, but whose bodies were never found.

  • Film still 'Daddy And The Warlord' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Shamira Raphaëla/Clarice Gargard)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'Daddy and the Warlord'

    Journalist Clarice Gargard, born in 1988, grew up with the story of her father being an idealist who contributed to rebuilding his home country, Liberia. But when she tries to find out if he was in any way involved with dictator Charles Taylor and his war crimes, she realizes that the truth is more complex than it first appears.

  • Film still '#Widerstand' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Britta Schoening)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    #Widerstand

    #Widerstand, the German word for resistance, can be interpreted in many ways today. German filmmaker Britta Schoening portrays three young women active in different scenes: a leftist squatter living in solidarity with refugees in Athens, a follower of a far-right movement in Vienna and a Muslim poetry slammer fighting against discrimination in Berlin.

  • Film still 'The Curse of Abundance' (Human Rights Film Festival Berlin/Ewa Ewart)

    10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

    'The Curse of Abundance'

    Ecuador is a country rich in oil — but one third of its reserves is found in Yasuni National Park, one of the Earth's most vital ecosystems and home to indigenous tribes. The so-called Yasuni Initiatives from 2007 aimed to leave the oil in the ground against international financial compensation; Polish journalist Ewa Ewart looks into what has happened since.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW recommends

Iranian musician risks his freedom to promote human rights

Mehdi Rajabian could be sent back to prison at anytime, but he continues to produce music banned under Iran's strict censorship laws. His new album shares a message of peace from artists around the Middle East. (03.09.2019)  

Reporters Without Borders honors journalists who fear for their lives

Three female journalists from Malta, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam have received this year's press freedom prizes awarded by the NGO Reporters Without Borders. Two were not allowed to travel to collect their award. (12.09.2019)  

Protests in Egypt demand el-Sissi's ouster

Small anti-government protests have broken out in Cairo and other Egyptian cities. Such public shows of dissent against strongman President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi are rare in the country. (21.09.2019)  

Child soldiers used in Yemen civil war, report says

All sides of the conflict are responsible for using children in battle, a new report says. Since 2012, when the civil war in Yemen begun, at least 70,000 people have been killed. (16.07.2019)  

Human Rights Watch accuses Nigeria of abusing children's rights

The NGO's latest report says the Nigerian military continues to detain thousands of children in "inhuman conditions." Allegedly, the minors collaborated with Boko Haram. (10.09.2019)  

Afghanistan's rights activists express concern over US-Taliban talks

In an interview with DW, Shaharzad Akbar, head of Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission, said that any US-Taliban deal that undermines the basic rights of Afghan civilians should be avoided. (28.08.2019)  

Afghan war — What to expect from the US-Taliban Doha talks

The US and the Taliban are close to finalizing a deal to end the 18-year-long Afghan war. But Kabul is still not completely on board, and this could complicate matters. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report from Doha. (27.08.2019)  

10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin

They're not always easy watches, but necessary ones, as they show from a new perspective how people deal with conflict and injustice. Here's a selection of 10 films presented at the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin. (17.09.2019)  

Related content

Human Rights Film Festival Berlin Widerstand

10 highlights of the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin 17.09.2019

They're not always easy watches, but necessary ones, as they show from a new perspective how people deal with conflict and injustice. Here's a selection of 10 films presented at the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin.

Bildergalerie Berlin City West - Zoo Palast

Berlin's celebrated Zoo Palast cinema turns 100 18.09.2019

When a vast movie theater near Berlin's central Zoo railway station was revamped and opened on September 18, 1919 with the premiere of Ernst Lubitch's "Madame Dubarry," a German cinematic institution was born.

Den Haag Strafgerichtshof Anklage Chef Fußballverband Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona

CAR's former football association boss on trial over war crimes 19.09.2019

A senior football chief from the Central African Republic along with an alleged militiaman named Rambo have heard charges against them at a Hague court. Both are accused of leading a campaign of terror against Muslims.

Advertisement

Film

Kriegsreporterin Marie Colvin (AP)

Behind the scenes of war reporting at Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival

Films and panels at the Human Rights Film Festival look into the work of reporters in conflict zones. From legendary foreign correspondent Marie Colvin to citizen journalists, here's how war reporting is changing.  

Books

Schriftsteller Sasa Stanisic (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

German Book Prize shortlist announced

For English readers, Saša Stanišić is the most famous author among the six finalists for the literature award. But before they're translated from German, here's a peek at the titles that are seen as this year's best.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Twelve Voices - A German-South African Collaboration

African vocal music meets traditional European song - the Beethovenfest's Campus Project provides the stage! The result is an incomparable concert and new friendships across all borders.  

Arts

Marina Abramovic The Artist is Present (Marco Anelli /Marina Abramovic Archives)

Marina Abramovic in Belgrade: A long-awaited homecoming

With her retrospective show "The Cleaner" having its symbolic climax in the city where her career began, the celebrated performance artist is exhibiting in her hometown for the first time in nearly 50 years.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 39

Photo campaign: Which festivals does your country hold in October?

We would like to know which festivals your country holds in October. Send us a photo!  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  