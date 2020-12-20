Bayern top women's Bundesliga but criticism of FIFA Best XI

Deserved winter break

It's been a long year, full of ups and downs. Full of breaks and restarts, hope and worry. The Women's Bundesliga wrapped up their 2020 on Sunday with the first games of the second round of fixtures. The teams are now off to enjoy a well-deserved winter break before returning to training in January. Bayern Munich remain on top, five points ahead of Wolfsburg, and a tight title race is expected in the second half of the season. Wolfsburg Sporting Director Ralf Kellermann told Sportbuzzer: "I‘m convinced that we will make the fight for the championship very exciting again."

SC Sand still underperforming

An 8-0 home loss against FC Bayern in their last game of the year – SC Sand are still underperforming in the Bundesliga. After 12 games Nora Häuptle's team have lost ten and won two. Häuptle is the only woman working as head coach in the Bundesliga and certainly has a big task ahead after her side dropped to a relegation spot. The team undoubtedly has a lot of potential, but is currently failing to harness that. They need more fight in 2021.

Hoffenheim allowed to dream big

Last season, Hoffenheim came in third, the best finish in their history. They impressed by promoting young talents to a higher level, the Bundesliga, while still playing good football. Ahead of this season they got a new head coach and it was about proving where they truly stand. Could they repeat their success or was it a one time only deal? After 12 played games this season, the answer is clear: Hoffenheim are in third place again, having won eight, drawn once and lost only three times. They are also the third most prolific team behind Wolfsburg and Bayern. Gabor Gallai's team underlined their amibtions by handing Turbine Potsdam, a clear contender for the third spot, a well deserved 5-0 beating on Sunday.

Manchester United mean business

It was only two years ago that Manchester United announced their intention to reintroduce a women's football team. Their start in the 2018-2019 FA Women's Championship marked the club's return to women's football after a thirteen-year absence. They promptly gained promotion that season and have been a part of the FA Women's Super League since. They have a fantastic coach in Casey Stoney and set a big statement by bringing in players like Tobin Heath and Christen Press earlier this year. United is currently leading the league in England, with a total of 26 points after 10 games, and remain unbeaten. Considering other teams still have games in hand after postponements, there's plenty still to play for – but you have to acknowledge the immense potential this Manchester side is bringing to the table lately. If they continue like this, they won't only be a threat in England, but also internationaly.

Players speaking out against Fifa women's world XI

A couple of days ago, at the FIFA Best awards, the Women's World XI was announced. It got a lot of people talking. To some, the awards still seem like a popularity contest and not like proper acknowledgment of great accomplishments by players who performed well over the year. Looking at the selected 11, you see names like Veronica Boquete and Megan Rapinoe, who both spoke out after the winners were revealed. "I'm very honored to have been recognized," world star Rapinoe wrote on Twitter, but also added: "It did come as a surprise to me that I met the criteria for selection as I haven't played in a match since March." She believes that "in order to push our game forward we need continued investment in the game to give more female players the opportunity to be seen on TV in their home countries and globally while performing for club and country." Boquete was even more honest and said: "Thanks for your respect, love and appreciation. However, I don‘t think I deserve to be in The Best World11 this year."