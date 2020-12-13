Bayern Munich crowned Women's Bundesliga winter champions

1. Bayern Munich crowned winter champions

Bayern's women remain the best team in the league and can officially call themselves winter champion after a perfect first half of the season. Eleven straight wins, 31 goals and just one conceded makes for formidable reading. Shooting star Sydney Lohmann scored the winner against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, keeping her team five points ahead of Wolfsburg.

2. Can't blame Werder Bremen

Let’s be honest, nobody expected Bremen to beat Wolfsburg this weekend, and so when they lost 5-1 it was hardly a surprise. But you still have to give Alexander Kluge's team some credit. During their trip to Potsdam at the end of November the team was notified of two positive COVID-19 cases. The news saw both that game and their German Cup tie against Meppen canceled, and the team in isolation for two weeks.

At the start of December, they returned to training and only had a week to prepare for the clash against Wolfsburg. Bigger teams are used to this, but for a club like Bremen it's still a challenge. The promoted team showed great fighting spirit against the German giants nonetheless and were even able to score, proving they might have what it takes to stay in the league in the long run.

3. Serious trouble for Duisburg

After a 7-0 defeat to Hoffenheim on Sunday, Duisburg have only two points after 11 games. It's safe to say things are not looking good for Duisburg. The club has been in the relegation battle the past few years but always managed to save themselves. This year, the struggle seems to be more intense than first expected. While there are some promising moments every now and then — such as the spirited display in the 5-2 loss to Wolfsburg — the team coached by Thomas Gerstner have it all to do in the second half of the season.

4. Turbine Potsdam coach pro DFL

There have been a few discussions about the Women's Bundesliga possibly becoming a part of the German Football League (DFL) in the past few weeks.

The organisation is a subsidiary of the Ligaverband, which acts as a representative for the 36 professional clubs in the top two leagues of German football.

Turbine Potsdam head coach Sofian Chahed told "Potsdamer Neuesten Nachrichten" that this would be "an important step" for the league and he hopes it would lead to more public awareness for the Women's Bundesliga. DFL boss Christian Seifert didn’t rule out an interested in the German women's Bundesliga, calling it a "very interesting market" in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung".

5. Where's Vivianne Miedema?

It’s that time of the year again: Top 100 lists and nominations for the best women's players have been published everywhere, and we have to talk about the official ones.

FIFA announced their nominees for "The Best FIFA Women's Player 2020" a few days ago, and the list left a lot of people speechless.

The winner is going to be either Wendie Renard (Lyon), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City) or Pernille Harder (Chelsea). While all of the players had great seasons and were crucial for their respective teams, where is Vivianne Miedema, and why is she being overlooked yet again?

The 24-year-old became the all time top scorer of the Women's Super League in October and has been without a doubt one of the absolute best forwards in the world over the past few years. It's time to properly acknowledge that.