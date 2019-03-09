 Bayern Munich: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge set to be replaced by Oliver Kahn in 2021 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.04.2019

Sports

Bayern Munich: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge set to be replaced by Oliver Kahn in 2021

Bayern Munich's CEO has confirmed that he plans to leave the club in 2021, with the former Germany and Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn set to step into the role. "I feel like it’s a good time to stop," said Rummenigge.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that he plans to retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I think it's a good time to stop," Rummenigge told Sky Sports. "I've been doing this for 20 years."

Rummenigge has also said that Bayern Munich were planning for former captain Oliver Kahn to be his successor.

According to Rummenigge, whose contract at Bayern was renewed in December, Kahn is to start working closely with him "sometime, at a time which is not yet fixed or known to me," in an effort to prepare him for the "gigantic challenge."

Kahn himself told German public broadcaster ZDF on Saturday that discussions were "ongoing," and that the talks were "good" so far.

Oliver Kahn spent 14 years as Bayern Munich's first-choice goalkeeper, in which he won the Bundesliga eight times, as well as six German Cups and one Champions League title in 2000-01. He now works as a football commentator for ZDF, among other things.

ftm/ng (SID, dpa)

