Bavaria is hoping for Arab tourists

Arab tourists love Bavaria. For years, visitors from the wealthy Gulf States have been coming to Germany to escape the unbearably hot summers in their homeland. And they are very welcome, because they bring money — a lot of money.
To make the wealthy clientele feel at home, German hoteliers have spared no expense or effort: They have hired Arabic-speaking staff, adapted their menus and expanded the TV program to include Arab channels. Some hotels even placed arrows in a few of their rooms pointing towards Mecca to make prayer easier for their guests.
But due to the COVID-19 crisis, guests from the Gulf region are currently staying away. Without a valid reason they are not allowed to enter Germany.
This has hit Munich particularly hard. The Bavarian capital is by far the most popular destination for Arab tourists. Nearly 530,000 overnight stays by guests from the Gulf States were counted here in 2019, putting them just behind the USA, Great Britain, and Italy in an international comparison.
"They play a very important role for us," says Robert Leckel, who leads the Arab section of the marketing organization München Tourismus. "As paying guests, they are an important factor and are now also part of Munich's city society during the summer," says Leckel. This makes it even more painful that they are not allowed to come now.
There is nevertheless a glimmer of hope for the tourism industry: coronavirus infections are declining rapidly in almost all Gulf States. At the end of July, the United Arab Emirates were already removed from the list of risk areas. Robert Leckel nevertheless remains cautious: "At the moment we cannot yet estimate whether this will be enough to bring the Arab tourists back here soon." In any case, he says, the interest in Germany is undiminished. This is evident in social media activities.
The Alps rather than the desert
Guests from the Arab peninsula appreciate Germany above all for its comparatively mild climate. The Alpine region is especially popular as a contrast to the native desert landscapes. Here it is green, the numerous lakes offer cool relief, and in the mountains, you can marvel at something that you usually only know from television: snow. Besides southern Germany, Switzerland and the province of Salzburg are therefore also popular with tourists from the Gulf region.
Shopping is the favorite activity of Arab tourists in Germany
Their favorite activity by far, however, is shopping, explains Robert Leckel of München Tourismus. This is another reason why they like Munich so much. "Here shopping is great, the city center is manageable, everything can be comfortably reached on foot. That is especially important to the Arab guests," he explains.
Another important reason for many Arabs to come is because Germany is safe. They can move freely here and — most importantly — dress as they wish: Because unlike in France or the Netherlands, for example, there is no burqa ban here.
Medical tourists are a financial blessing for German clinics
Fewer medical tourists
For a long time, however, the initial reason for many Arabs travelling to Germany was a different one. Most came to get medical treatment here. Since the Gulf States are rich but have a comparatively weak health system, they generously subsidized hospital stays abroad.
For German clinics this was a real windfall. But in recent years, fewer and fewer guests have come for medical treatment — even to Munich: "Medical tourism is still an important reason for tourists from the Gulf States to travel. But demand has declined in recent years," says Robert Leckel.
The global financial crisis hit the Gulf States hard. They cut subsidies for hospital stays abroad and tried to establish a functioning healthcare system in their own countries — but with only moderate success. Therefore there were still plenty of medical tourists coming to Germany. However, the coronavirus pandemic could change this in the long term. After all, the number of patients coming from the Gulf States traditionally depends heavily on the political and economic situation in their home countries . And this is currently catastrophic in the region , especially due to the temporary collapse of the price of oil.
Middle East predicted to become largest source market by 2030
This could also dampen the expectations of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB). In its forecast for 2030, it had still considered the Middle East to be the fastest growing source market. The GNTB had estimated that the volume of travel to Germany from the region would triple by then.
However, given the serious impact of the current coronavirus crisis on the region, such growth will hardly be possible.
"Whether the long-term potential of 3.6 million overnight stays from the region can be realized depends on political and economic developments, but also on how quickly international tourism recovers from the COVID-19 crisis," a spokesperson for the GNTB told DW. Overnight stays are not expected to return to pre-corona levels until 2023.
The carillon at Munich Town Hall
The first stop for many tourists is the carillon on Marienplatz, which depicts two events in Munich's city history: Down below, the barrel makers celebrate the end of a plague epidemic with the Schäfflertanz (coopers' dance). Above them, the Wittelsbachs are holding a knights' tournament in honor of Wilhelm V's wedding. Munich's history is inextricably linked with the Bavarian royal family.
Munich's Hofbräuhaus
It was Wilhelm V who instructed the construction of a brewery for his court in 1589. Until then, beer had been imported at great expense from other parts of Germany. Soon all Munich landlords were serving the court brewery beer. The population was not allowed into the inn itself until 1828, when Ludwig I made the Hofbräuhaus accessible to everyone. Today it is the most famous inn in the world.
Frauenkirche church
Munich also owes its landmark to the Wittelsbachs. In the 13th century, they had already built the predecessor of the Frauenkirche, and commissioned the late Gothic building as we know it today. The church was consecrated in 1494. The characteristic domes of the twin towers are reminiscent of the roof shape of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.
Imperial tomb in the Frauenkirche
In the Frauenkirche church there is the magnificent tomb monument of Ludwig IV of Bavaria. The duke from the house of Wittelsbach was crowned German emperor in 1328. The small, provincial Munich was inadequate for the new representative tasks of an imperial residence. The reconstruction of the city then began.
Munich Residenz
In 1385 the "Neuveste" was built, a castle that was repeatedly remodeled and extended over 600 years until it became one of the most magnificent and largest city castles in Germany. Until 1918, the end of the monarchy in Germany, it served as the residence and seat of government of the Wittelsbachs. During World War II, the Munich Residence was damaged, and reconstruction began as early as 1945.
Treasure chamber in the Munich Residenz
Today half a million people a year marvel at the Munich Residenz. Among the highlights of the tour is the treasury with the Bavarian royal crown from 1806 as well as the state rooms of the Wittelsbachs, such as the Antiquarium, the Silver Chambers and the Kaisersaal. The huge complex also includes 10 inner courtyards and the extensive court garden.
Monument of King Ludwig I. of Bavaria on the Odeonsplatz
In 1825 Ludwig I was crowned King of Bavaria. Although he took over a heavily indebted country, he immediately set about modernizing Munich. Thus, he had the Ludwigsstrasse built, a huge boulevard with numerous buildings in Italian style, for example the university or the court library. It was also the first paved street in Munich.
Siegestor (Victory Gate) on Ludwigsstraße
At one end of Ludwigstrasse is the Siegestor (Victory Gate). Ludwig I had the 24-meter-high (79 ft.) round arch with quadriga built in Rome, based on the design of Constantine's Arch. At the other end — no less magnificent — is the Feldherrenhalle (Field Marshals' Hall). Like no other ruler, Ludwig I shaped the cityscape of Munich. Many of today's sights date back to his rule.
Alte Pinakothek Museum
Ludwig I was a great patron of the arts and sciences, which he wanted to make accessible to his people. He had museums built for the art collection of the Wittelsbachs. For example the Alte Pinakothek. It exhibits paintings from the Middle Ages to the 18th century.
Nymphenburg Palace
Ludwig II was born in 1845 in the Wittelsbach family's summer residence. The room where the "fairy tale king" was born is one of the highlights of the Nymphenburg Palace tours. The head of the Wittelsbach family still lives in the palace. There is enough space as the palace is one of the largest palace complexes in Europe. With a length of 632 meters, it even surpasses the Palace of Versailles.
Englischer Garten (English Garden)
The Wittelsbachs were fans of large and extensive projects. The Englischer Garten in Munich measures 375 hectares and is one of the world's largest parks. In 1789 Elector Karl Theodor commissioned the People's Park. To this day, the English Garden, with its streams, lakes, meadows and beer gardens, is one of the most popular local recreation areas for Munich's citizens.
Theresienwiese
Bavaria stands in front of the Hall of Fame and looks out on the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest usually takes place. This year it had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus. The square is named after Therese, the wife of Ludwig I. To mark her wedding, a horse race was held here in 1810, which developed into the Oktoberfest, the largest folk festival in the world.
Author: Kerstin Schmidt