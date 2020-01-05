Barcelona fire coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona has fired coach Ernesto Valverde midway through the season, replacing him with former Real Betis head coach Quique Setien.

"FC Barcelona and Quique Setien have reached an agreement for the latter to become first team coach until 30 June 2022," the Spanish champions said in a statement late Monday. "Setien is one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish football. Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans."

Looking for top-level success

The 55-year-old Valverde, who led Barcelona to consecutive La Liga titles in 2018 and 2019, ultimately paid the price for a lack of Champions League success. The Catalans famously blew a three-goal advantage against Liverpool in last season's semifinals of Europe's premier competition, a result Valverde never really recovered from.

Speculation was rife over Valverde's future throughout Monday afternoon, but he was eventually relieved of his duties after a four-hour board meeting at the club's Camp Nou Stadium.

Valverde leaves the club midway through the season at the top of the Spanish league table. Setien's first game in charge will be at home to Granada on Sunday.

jsi/cmk (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.