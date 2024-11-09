  1. Skip to content
Bangladesh's Yunus hints at amending the constitution

Arafatul Islam in Dhaka
September 11, 2024

In an exclusive interview with DW, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus accused ex-PM Hasina's government of destroying state institutions and the economy. He refused to give an exact date for the next election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kWMd
