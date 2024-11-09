Bangladesh's Yunus hints at amending the constitution

PoliticsBangladeshBangladesh's Yunus hints at amending the constitutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsBangladeshArafatul Islam in Dhaka09/11/2024September 11, 2024In an exclusive interview with DW, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus accused ex-PM Hasina's government of destroying state institutions and the economy. He refused to give an exact date for the next election.https://p.dw.com/p/4kWMdAdvertisement