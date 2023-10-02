  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
HealthBangladesh

Bangladesh records 1,000 deaths in record dengue outbreak

October 2, 2023

The South Asian country, where dengue is endemic, is suffering the worst outbreak of the disease in its history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X2EK
A hospital ward with patients in Bangladesh
Hospitals in Bangladesh have also begun to admit dengue patients during winter months in recent years Image: Mortuza Rashed/DW

Bangladesh is reeling from the worst-ever outbreak of dengue this year which has claimed more than 1,000 lives since the start of this year.

The death toll due to the endemic disease has seen a staggering rise this year when compared to last year's 281 deaths.

Data shared by government health officials on Sunday showed that 1,006 people have died since the start of the year, of which 17 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the deaths reported this year, 112 were of children aged 15 and under, including infants, according to the official data provided by Directorate General of Health Services.

The country's current dengue caseload stands at more than 200,000 confirmed cases.

Record dengue fever outbreak grips Bangladesh

The health agency's former director Be-Nazir Ahmed told French news agency AFP that the number of deaths so far this year was greater than the total number of deaths from the disease since 2000.

"It's a massive health event, both in Bangladesh and in the world," he added.

Dengue outbreak adds pressure on health system

The World Health Organization has warned that climate change is resulting in the faster and further spread of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Scientists said that irregular rainfall and hotter temperatures than usual have created the ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed.

In September, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the dengue outbreak was "putting huge pressure on the health system" in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh used to see dengue fever cases during the monsoon season but now, dengue patients are admitted to hospitals even during winter months.

Although the disease has been recorded in the South Asian country since 1960, the first outbreak was only recorded in 2000. Since then, the situation has deteriorated.

Breeding mosquitos to fight dengue fever in Brazil

mfi/ab (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Ukraine updates: EU foreign ministers hold meeting in Kyiv

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

A female rickshaw puller on a crosswalk

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

SocietyOctober 1, 20238 images
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds up a bone saw outside the White House in Washington.

Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi murder: Still no justice

Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi murder: Still no justice

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage