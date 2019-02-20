Bangladesh: Many dead after massive fire breaks out in Dhaka

A massive fire broke out in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on Wednesday night, killing and injuring dozens of people.



At least 45 people were killed in the blaze, with officials saying the death toll is likely to rise.



Around 50 people were being treated for injuries, with many of them sustaining burns, a police official told news agency dpa.



The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. local time in the Chawkbazar area of Dhaka, in an old part of the city.

The fire continued to burn on Thursday morning, despite the efforts of more than 200 firefighters

The blaze engulfed the ground floor of a four-story building, before spreading to three neighboring buildings, fire officials said.

A fire official told the Agence France-Presse that the first building that caught fire was also used as chemical warehouse.

The Dhaka Tribune also reported that the building "housed a warehouse of plastic products."

Over 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze, which has continued to burn into early Thursday morning.

The fire has several similarities to a devastating blaze in 2010 at a building in Dhaka that killed more than 120 people.

rs/cmk (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

