PoliticsBangladesh

Bangladesh election: PM Hasina wins fourth straight term

January 8, 2024

Bangladesh's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is set to extend her grip on power, after her Awami League won an overwhelming majority of seats in Parliament. But the election was marred by violence and boycotted by the largest opposition party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4axoD
