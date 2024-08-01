Bangladesh election: PM Hasina wins fourth straight term

PoliticsBangladeshBangladesh election: PM Hasina wins fourth straight termTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsBangladesh01/08/2024January 8, 2024Bangladesh's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is set to extend her grip on power, after her Awami League won an overwhelming majority of seats in Parliament. But the election was marred by violence and boycotted by the largest opposition party.https://p.dw.com/p/4axoDAdvertisement