Baden-Württemberg is a state of Germany located in the southwest. It is Germany’s third largest state in terms of size and population, with an area of 35,742 square kilometres (13,800 sq mi) and 10.7 million inhabitants.

The state capital and largest city is Stuttgart. It is home to some of Germany's biggest companies - like carmaker Merzedes-Benz.