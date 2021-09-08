Visit the new DW website

Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg is a state of Germany located in the southwest. It is Germany’s third largest state in terms of size and population, with an area of 35,742 square kilometres (13,800 sq mi) and 10.7 million inhabitants.

The state capital and largest city is Stuttgart. It is home to some of Germany's biggest companies - like carmaker Merzedes-Benz. This page collates recent DW content on the German state.

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg 08.09.2021

Many things that originated in Baden-Württemberg have made it world famous: from cuckoo clocks to Black Forest gateau, from Mercedes to Porsche. Get to know the federal state of hardworking gourmets.
Danyal Bayaz (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Finanzminister von Baden-Württemberg, steht im Foyer des Landtags von Baden-Württemberg. (Zu dpa «Harte Kritik aus Südwest-CDU an Meldeplattform gegen Steuerbetrug») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: 'Tax snitch' website sparks controversy 02.09.2021

A new internet portal for people to report tax evasion has evoked comparisons to East German snooping tactics. The minister who suggested it also received online abuse, including racial slurs.
Horst Seehofer (CSU), Bundesinnenminister, spricht bei der Pressekonferenz zum Abschluss der Innenministerkonferenz. Die Frühjahrskonferenz der Innenminister und -senatoren der Bundesländer findet diese Woche im Europa-Park Rust statt. Themen der IMK sind die Verbrechensbekämpfung und die Bekämpfung extremistischer Tendenzen, aber auch die länderübergreifende Zusammenarbeit und das Pandemie- beziehungsweise Krisenmanagement von Bund und Ländern. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany to widen refuge for Afghan Bundeswehr helpers 18.06.2021

As NATO ends its Afghan mission, Germany initially only planned to grant refuge to staff who helped its military in the past two years. The interior minister has now moved the cutoff to 2013 — amid a Taliban resurgence.

Ermittler der Polizei sammeln Beweise an der Synagoge. Die Fassade der Synagoge ist nach Polizei-Angaben am frühen Samstag mutmaßlich von einem Brandsatz beschädigt worden. An einer Seite des Gebäudes der jüdischen Gemeinde war ein dunkler Rußfleck zu sehen.

German police launch hunt for synagogue arsonist 05.06.2021

A masked man was seen pouring liquid on the synagogue's exterior wall, which was then set alight. The attack in the southern city of Ulm has been slammed as "vile."
Ein Blaulicht leuchtet auf dem Dach von einem Streifenwagen der Polizei an einer Unfallstelle. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Kindergarten burglars caught napping by police 14.04.2021

The trio who broke into a Germany kindergarten made the mistake of falling asleep on the job.
Tübinger Tagesticket vor der Altstadt.jpg

Is Tübingen the model German city during the pandemic? 22.03.2021

Infection rates are soaring in Germany. The town of Tübingen aims to show that some restrictions can be lifted — with the right testing strategy.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 04.03.21 *** German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the German Parliament Bundestag after a debate about the coronavirus outbreak situation, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Opinion: Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats at a crossroads 15.03.2021

After historically bad results at state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany’s conservatives must take a long, hard look in the mirror, says Marcel Fürstenau.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 03.03.21 *** German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a press conference with Bavarian state governor Markus Soeder and the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller (out of frame) following talks via video conference with Germany's state premiers on the extension of the current Covid-19 restrictions, at the Chancellery in Berlin early on March 3, 2021. - Germany will soon authorise the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 for people over the age of 65, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on March 3. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARKUS SCHREIBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Greens are jubilant while Merkel's CDU suffers defeat 14.03.2021

The Green Party has been buoyed by the outcome of the first elections of 2021. But the conservatives have taken a blow that does not bode well ahead of national elections later this year.
A man casts his vote for the federal state election of Rhineland-Palatinate in Trier, Germany March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen REFILE - CORRECTING STATE

Angela Merkel's CDU takes major hit in regional elections 14.03.2021

The Christian Democrats have lost ground in two crucial state elections in Germany, while a surging Green party has won the state of Baden-Württemberg again.
A woman wears a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protective face mask as she casts her vote for the federal state election of Baden-Wuerttemberg at Laiz near Sigmaringen, Germany, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany kicks off general election year with state polls 14.03.2021

As coronavirus infections rise, Germans are voting in two state elections on Sunday. The outcomes could have an impact on parties' national standing ahead of September's vote to replace Angela Merkel. 
11.03.2021 *** Ein Kran entfernt die neue Brücke über die Erf wieder, nachdem sich herausgestellt hat, dass einer der Aufleger zu nicht hoch genug ist. (zu Dumm gelaufen: Neuer Brücke fehlen 14,5 Zentimeter) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Grand opening delayed after brand new bridge 'doesn't fit' 12.03.2021

Kids waiting to try out a new foot bridge in the southern German town of Bürgstadt were in for a surprise. The miscalculation was only realized only after the structure was slung below a crane.
Ein Wahlplakat mit dem Politiker Winfried Kretschmann (Ministerpräsident von Baden-Württemberg, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) zur Landtagswahl 2021 am 14. März, dazu der Wahlspruch: Sie kennen mich, ein Slogan mit dem bereits Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (nicht im Bild) im Wahlkampf für Aufsehen sorgte, Parole, Wahlwerbung, Symbolfoto, Symbolbild, Symbol, 10.03.2021, Heidelberg (Deutschland), Politik, Landtagswahl 2021 in Baden-Württemberg, Wahlplakate

Winfried Kretschmann: Germany's baby boomer Green party wunderkind 11.03.2021

Germany's first and so far only Green state premier has been returned to office in regional elections this Sunday. His alliance with the conservative CDU is seen as a model for the national level in the post-Merkel era.
10/03/2021 Alice Weidel, Vorsitzende der AfD Bundestagsfraktion, und Michail Schwydkoj, bevollmächtigter Vertreter des Präsidenten für die Kulturpolitik im Ausland, stehen in einem Büro im Außenministerium zusammen. Eine Delegation der AfD-Bundestagsfraktion hält sich zu politischen Gesprächen in Moskau auf. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's far-right AfD lawmakers visit Moscow 10.03.2021

Duma lawmakers welcomed three members of Germany's far-right AfD party in Moscow, with the visitors calling to end the sanctions against Russia.
Ein Feuerwehrauto steht in einem Industriegebiet vor einem Verwaltungsgebäude in dem durch eine Explosion drei Personen verletzt wurden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Man detained over Lidl mail bomb 20.02.2021

The 66-year-old was detained days after three packages containing explosives were sent to food firms in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.
ARCHIV - Die Türme der Frauenkirche (M), bayerische Fahnen und das Rathaus (r) in der Innenstand, aufgenommen am 21.09.2017 in München (Bayern). (zu dpa Staatsregierung lehnt 8. November 2018 als zusätzlichen Feiertag ab vom 22.11.2017) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

What is your favorite German state? DW competition results! 03.02.2021

Over 3,000 users took part in our "Favorite German State" competition. Now the winners have been determined.
February 3, 2020, Atlanta, GA, United States of America: Illustration created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV virus which has caused an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscope. (Credit Image: Â© Cdc/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire |

South African COVID variant found in Germany 12.01.2021

The highly contagious coronavirus variant has been detected in a family that recently traveled from South Africa to the southern state of Baden-Württemberg.
