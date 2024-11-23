With first snows, winter arrives in Germany
Winter has come — for a few days! There was snowfall in Germany this week, especially in the south, but the cold weather isn't expected to last. The weekend is forecast to feel comparatively springlike in the west.
Blanketed in snow
The Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich was blanketed on Friday morning after heavy snowfall overnight, especially in southern Germany. The German Weather Service had warned of "danger to life and limb" in parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.
Traffic at a standstill
Drivers just had to be patient. Many roads — such as the A98 freeway pictured here — were closed for hours because of the heavy snow. Police departments in the southwest estimate that at least 30 people were injured in weather-related accidents; most, however, escaped lightly. The severe weather is believed to have caused more than a million euros worth of damage.
Sunrise over white landscapes
Across the countryside, though, the snow created some magical scenes. Here, the rising sun illuminates the snowy Black Forest. Winter has arrived early, albeit temporarily: Meteorologically, and according to the calendar, it's still fall.
Diverted traffic
Rescue workers from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief had to manage traffic in Lörrach, Baden-Württemberg. Despite hundreds of weather-related accidents, a police spokesperson told the dpa press agency that most drivers did very well. People in the region are used to snow and ice, he said; they drive carefully.
White expanse
Snow as far as the eye can see: This field near Rottweil has almost completely vanished beneath it. As much as 30 centimeters (1 foot) of fresh snow fell in the Allgäu region overnight, including at lower altitudes.
Snow scenes at dawn
Winter didn't only come to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg: Here we see the peaceful town of Geising in Saxony's East Ore Mountains, near the Czech border, also lightly dusted with snow. But the pretty picture won't last long, as it's expected to be warm again this weekend.
Snows of yesterday
Lovers of winter should hurry: By Sunday, springlike weather will have melted the white caps on Munich's Frauenkirche. Temperatures are set to soar to 11-16 degrees Celsius (52-61 F). In parts of western and southwestern Germany, they may even reach highs of 19 degrees.