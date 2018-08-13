 Backlog of investment in German municipalities hits record high | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 15.08.2018

Business

Backlog of investment in German municipalities hits record high

While investment in German municipal infrastructure has been on the rise, it's not keeping up with growing demand. Schools are hit particularly hard by the resulting backlog, a fresh study has shown.

Students in sports lesson (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Researchers from Germany's state-owned KfW development bank said Wednesday that the backlog of investment in the country's municipalities had reached a new high of nearly €159 billion ($180 billion).

A survey that KfW Research compiled in the summer months revealed that schools across Germany are most affected by the backlog, accounting for almost €48 billion in missing funds and growing by some €15 billion year on year.

The study added that municipalities were also increasingly unable to invest enough in child care centers, with the backlog of investment in day care for very young children now standing at €7.6 billion.

Big ambitions

"The number of children under the age of six has grown by 450,000 over the past eight years," said KfW Chief Economist Jörg Zeuner. "On top of growing numbers of children and students, ambitions such as the considerable expansion of all-day child care in Germany are increasing the demand for municipal investment in the education sector.

The study emphasized that higher municipal investment expenditure on schools and day care centers as seen in recent years had not necessarily resulted in direct improvements of the infrastructure on the ground, the reason being that a large portion of additional spending had been eaten up by rising construction costs.

An added irritation had been capacity bottlenecks in municipal administration and a lack of available building workers, hampering the planning and implementation of projects.

No quick fix

The KfW survey calculated that at the current level of investment, considerably reducing the backlog for schools and day care centers would take nearly seven years.

"Good schools are the foundation of Germany's competitiveness, and poor education means higher social expenditure tomorrow — a bad deal," Zeuner commented.

"Good education doesn't only require dedicated teachers, but also decent buildings, so it's high time to make real progress here after years of standstill," he concluded.

Germany facing shortfall of 35,000 primary school teachers: study

Germany's teacher shortage is set to get much worse by 2025, according to a new study. Career changers who take on teaching without an education background are filling some of the gaps, but more needs to be done. (31.01.2018)  

Berlin and beyond: Getting into the right school

The German capital is growing. So too, the number of school-age kids. Because places are limited, getting the one they want has become a performance. In more ways than one, says Tamsin Walker. (02.02.2018)  

KfW Research study on investment backlog

The German education system  

Fact check: German schools  

Symbolbild - Kleinkinder in Kita

Berlin first in Germany to scrap child day care fees 30.07.2018

A sociopolitical landmark for Berlin's parents: Starting in August all municipal day care centers in the German capital will be free. Several other states are also looking to phase out the costs for working parents.

Deutschland Schüler in NRW

Germany works to level playing field for disadvantaged students 29.01.2018

A new OECD study has found that a growing number of kids from non-academic families are succeeding at school in Germany. But despite recent positive reforms in the education system, there is still room for improvement.

Deutschland Symbolbild Ganztagsschule

German teachers' association calls for €10 billion for school repairs 30.10.2017

Billions of euros are needed to renovate Germany's schools, the teachers' association has said. Fixing unhygienic conditions and faulty heating systems has been "scandalously" delayed, the association's head said.

