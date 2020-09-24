Avatars on the Rise

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Avatars are stepping onto the stage and taking over the web. From the Japanese virtual pop star Hatsune Miku to ABBAtars and Lil Miquela, could avatars soon replace “real” stars?
Hatsune Miku: A virtual superstar
Her high-pitched synthetic voice and petite anime avatar propelled Hatsune Miku to fame as Japan's top virtual pop export. But most of her songs were created by her fans.
THE END: An avatar opera without real-life singers
Can avatars die? This is what Japan's virtual pop star Hatsune Miku ponders in Keiichiro Shibuya's futuristic opera, THE END.
Virtual concerts: a gold mine or a money pit?
What do pop groups like ABBA or rappers like Travis Scott earn from virtual concerts, and how much do virtual influencers like Lil Miquela make? Who else is in the business?
VTubers: Stars with virtual masks
They game, stream, sing and act in front of the webcam: In the battle for subscribers, VTubers are real all-rounders. But many prefer to remain anonymous.
How can you become a VTuber?
Professional VTubers typically use expensive motion capture suits when streaming. But you can also get impressive results on a low budget.
