Avatars on the Rise

Hatsune Miku: A virtual superstar

Her high-pitched synthetic voice and petite anime avatar propelled Hatsune Miku to fame as Japan's top virtual pop export. But most of her songs were created by her fans.

THE END: An avatar opera without real-life singers

Can avatars die? This is what Japan's virtual pop star Hatsune Miku ponders in Keiichiro Shibuya's futuristic opera, THE END.

Virtual concerts: a gold mine or a money pit?

What do pop groups like ABBA or rappers like Travis Scott earn from virtual concerts, and how much do virtual influencers like Lil Miquela make? Who else is in the business?

VTubers: Stars with virtual masks

They game, stream, sing and act in front of the webcam: In the battle for subscribers, VTubers are real all-rounders. But many prefer to remain anonymous.

How can you become a VTuber?

Professional VTubers typically use expensive motion capture suits when streaming. But you can also get impressive results on a low budget.

