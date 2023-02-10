Autumn in Germany, but summer lingers on
Some Germans can't wait to throw on their cozy fall clothes and sit out the dreary weather with a warm cup of cocoa. But others are happy for every extra day of warm sunshine.
Almost like summer
It's already October, but summer is still hanging on across Germany. According to the German Weather Service, the previous month was the warmest September since records began. Morning joggers, like here in Frankfurt, are making the most of the morning sun. Temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius (about 70 Fahrenheit) for at least the next week.
'Blue hour' paints the sky
In Wolfsburg above the Mittelland Canal, the beautiful weather tinted the sky the most beautiful shades of pink, purple and orange. The "blue hour" is a phenomenon much appreciated by photographers because of the special quality of the light. It usually occurs shortly before sunrise or shortly after sunset, when the sun is still below the horizon.
Surfing in the sun
The summer of 2023 was good for surfing, at least in Munich's Eisbach. On the edge of the English Garden, the largest park in the Bavarian capital, passersby were still watching surfers show off their skills last week as they enjoyed temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius. Surfing does continue throughout the winter, though the weather isn't quite so pleasant.
Yellow-and-black splendor
Here and there, sunflowers can still be found blooming in the fields. After a growing period of about 150 days, harvesting usually takes place between the end of August and the beginning of October. These magnificent yellow flowers are harvested when the seeds in the center of the bloom are black, and the back is dark brown to black in color.
Early morning mists
Even though temperatures are in the mid-20s during the day, autumn is slowly but noticeably making an entrance. In the mornings, heavy clouds of fog and mist often hang over meadows and forests, like here in Riedlingen in the southern state Baden-Württemberg.
Autumn abundance
In many communities, Thanksgiving is celebrated around this time of year. For this occasion, many people decorate their front gardens with the harvested crops such as pumpkin, corn, apples, potatoes and cabbage.
Seasonal decoration
Toward the end of summer, the green meadow opposite the Rennegarbe farm store west of Hanover is transformed into a sea of pumpkins of various shapes and colors. A lush harvest of the most diverse pumpkin varieties is presented with great attention to detail on straw bales, benches, historic farm wagons and the meadow itself. A sure sign of autumn.