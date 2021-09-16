Autonomous driving describes the largely self-guided movement of vehicles. They are not controlled by a human being, but by microprocessors, which evaluate data from different sensors and cameras.

Autonomous vehicles are also known as self-driving cars. At the moment almost all major car companies are working on concepts for self-driving cars. And even tech companies like Google have entered the market. The technology, however, is still afflicted by security problems. Self-driving cars are vulnerable to attacks from hackers and remain at risk of traffic accidents caused by software errors.