Autonomous driving

Autonomous driving describes the largely self-guided movement of vehicles. They are not controlled by a human being, but by microprocessors, which evaluate data from different sensors and cameras.

Autonomous vehicles are also known as self-driving cars. At the moment almost all major car companies are working on concepts for self-driving cars. And even tech companies like Google have entered the market. The technology, however, is still afflicted by security problems. Self-driving cars are vulnerable to attacks from hackers and remain at risk of traffic accidents caused by software errors.

25.04.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Ein Auto mit dem von Continental entwickelten System Cruising Chauffeur fährt über die Autobahn A352. Die Continental AG hat das autonom fahrende Fahrzeug bei einer Testfahrt vorgestellt. Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Japan's bumpy road to autonomous driving 16.09.2021

Japan is far from the only place with autonomous vehicles on the roads, but its government has set acceleration of the technology as a key priority. But carmakers say it's going to be a bumpy road.
05.09.21 *** Journalisten und Gäste schauen sich bei der Mercedes-Benz Pre-Night vor Beginn der Internationalen Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA Mobility) die neuen Modelle an.

A motor show with visitors: IAA finds new home in Munich 05.09.2021

The automotive industry is doing well despite COVID-19, while the trade show industry is reeling from the pandemic. At the IAA Mobility in Munich, the two will come together for a fresh start.
Ein ohne Fahrer fahrender Kleinbus der Hamburger Hochbahn fährt durch die HafenCity (Aufnahme mit längerer Belichtungszeit). Die ersten Fahräste können seit Freitag mit dem autonomen Shuttle fahren.

Germany aims to get self-driving cars on the roads in 2022 22.05.2021

German lawmakers greenlit a bill that would allow for some autonomous vehicles to hit public roads as early as next year. But those looking for a driverless joyride on the Autobahn will still have to wait.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 30.04.2021

Companies send oxygen and supplies to India- EU charges Apple with antitrust violations - Britain to allow self-driving cars
Cars sit on a Tesla parking lot in Fremont, California on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Shelter in place orders because of coronavirus have closed Fremont plant. In a series of tweets Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company s headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SXP2020051018 TERRYxSCHMITT

Autonomous driving: Tesla deaths shine light on industry hurdles 23.04.2021

News of more fatalities caused by self-driving cars is a setback for an industry promising to make driving safer. A closer look reveals a crowded sector with a lot of growing pains still ahead.

The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, April 17, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Video taken April 17, 2021. SCOTT J. ENGLE via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

US regulators probe deadly Tesla crash in Texas 19.04.2021

Two people were killed when the car crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Police suspect the Tesla Model S was operating on autopilot when the fatal accident occurred.
DB-Teststrecke bei Annaberg

Saxony: Where smart rail connections are not just a dream 02.03.2021

People usually associate the future of automated driving with cars and maybe trucks and buses. But as Hardy Graupner reports from Annaberg in Germany, the technology is also making inroads into railroad traffic.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 12.02.2021

Wuhan celebrates Lunar New Year - EU mulls asset freezes over fate of Putin critic - Microsoft teams with Volkswagen on self-driving cars
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 11.02.2021

Biden Phones Xi - Volkswagen Teams with Microsoft - Mexico Reopens Shops
27.02.2019, Berlin: Herbert Diess (l), Vorstandsvorsitzender der Volkswagen AG, und Satya Nadella, CEO von Microsoft, stehen anlässlich eines Fireside-Chats mit Journalisten im Volkswagen Digital Lab in Friedrichshain neben einem Fahrzeug. Volkswagen und Microsoft entwickeln im Rahmen ihrer Technologiepartnerschaft die Volkswagen Automotive Cloud. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

VW teams up with Microsoft 11.02.2021

From Ford's Tin Lizzie to computer on wheels: Software is playing an increasingly important role in the auto industry. VW is teaming up with Microsoft to get ahead.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 11.02.2021

African Startup Investment Falls - Volkswagen Teams with Microsoft
Tainan, TAIWAN: MORE ON IMAGE FORUM Engineers of United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) push trollies with front opening universal pod (FOUP), containing 25-piece wafers inside, at the 12-inch UMC wafer factory in Tainan Science Park, southern Taiwan, 28 April 2006. UMC, the world's second largest contract microchip maker, said 26 April its net earnings in the first quarter in 2006 rose sharply due to higher non-operating income. UMC is a world-leading semiconductor foundry, specializing in the contract manufacturing of customer designed ICs for high performance semiconductor applications. AFP PHOTO/Sam YEH (Photo credit should read SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

EU reacts to takeovers in semiconductor sector 10.02.2021

Autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, networked factories: Microchips are the key to the future. Asia and the US lead the way while Europe's relevance in the sector is dwindling.
Themenbild Elektrobonus fuer den Umstieg auf E-Autos. Hinweisschild,Tafel steht auf einem Anhaenger auf einer vielbefahrenen Strasse in Muenchen Trudering vor einem Renault Autohaus. Elektrobonus fuer den Renaulz Zoe 10000 Euro,zehntausend, Auto,Autos,Automobile,E-Auto,Foerderung,Subvention,

In Germany, electric cars struggle to get into gear 26.12.2020

Carmakers face a triple challenge in 2021: The coronavirus pandemic, the shift to electromobility and autonomous driving. How can they best meet them?
This undated product image provided by Volvo Cars shows the Volvo XC90 SUV. Uber is teaming with Volvo Cars to launch its newest self-driving vehicle. The ride-hailing company said Wednesday, June 12, 2019, that it can easily install its self-driving system in the Volvo XC90 SUV. (Volvo Cars via AP)

Self-driving cars sector struggles to stay on course 08.12.2020

Uber's decision to sell off its driverless cars unit highlights problems inherent to the groundbreaking technology. Slower going may be the best approach.

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 11.11.2020

Pandemic drives more Chinese shoppers online - Albania's chromium industry loses its luster - Who's driving this thing? Didi tests autonomous cars

Shanghai tests autonomous cars 11.11.2020

Residents of a Shanghai suburb are the first to test them! Didi is China’s most popular ride-hailing app and the first company to transport guests in their autonomous cars.
