Austria: One killed amid 'dangerous' avalanches in Alps

Austrian authorities logged at least 17 avalanches in the popular skiing destination of Tyrol over the past 24 hours. The dangerous conditions have already claimed one life.

At least one person has been killed and two others were buried in avalanches in the Austrian Alps, local authorities said on Saturday.

Officials in the Austrian state of Tyrol have urgently cautioned tourists, skiers and other winter sports athletes to avoid the slopes amid a very high avalanche risk.

What we know so far

A man was found dead under an avalanche in the valley of Kleinwalsertal. He'd been missing since Friday evening after skiing off-piste. Austrian media reported that the deceased person was a teenage tourist, but authorities have yet to confirm.

Search and rescue operations were also underway on Saturday in the village of St. Anton where two people are believed to be buried under snow.

Rescuers were forced to pause operations until later in the afternoon, as winds and the high risk of avalanches in the region posed a growing risk to emergency crews.

The heightened avalanche risk also led authorities to close roads Image: Markus Angerer/APA/picturedesk.com/picture alliance

Authorities were able to locate their locations using signals from their emergency locater transceivers.

By Saturday afternoon, authorities at the control center in Tyrol said they had logged 17 avalanches. Nine of them were said to involve people.

On Friday, a 32-year-old Chinese national was killed in an avalanche in the area. A 15-year-old boy was also severely injured after being dragged by an avalanche.

Why is the avalanche risk so high?

Regions of the Alps in Austria and Germany have experienced heavy snowfall in recent days.

The fresh snow, along with high winds, has heightened the risk of spontaneous avalanches to dangerous levels.

In Austria, many areas are currently under a level 4 avalanche warning on the country's five-level scale.

"The danger exists in particular in [the] alpine snow sports terrain," the Avalanche Warning Service in Tyrol said in a statement, saying spontaneous mid-sized and large-scale avalanches are to be expected.

Skiers were warned not to venture off secured ski routes Image: Fotostand/Freitag/picture alliance

Officials have urged tourists and athletes to avoid any unsecured pistes, especially inexperienced skiers.

"The warning is very clear — inexperienced people should stay on the secured pistes over the next few days," Patrick Nairz, an official with the Tyrol avalanche alert service, told Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

He said he understood the disappointment of tourists who wanted to take advantage of the snow, especially after the region's ski season started late due to unseasonably warm weather.

"The guests are coming. Lots of people are traveling and now there is finally snow — but the situation is really dangerous," he said.

