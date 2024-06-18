Austria: Citizens' group decides fate of heiress' fortune

Marlene Engelhorn inherited millions from her family. But she feels it was undeserved, and asked a group of normal citizens to come up with ideas on how to spend it. They have now done so.

A group of Austrian citizens on Tuesday presented a set of proposals for redistributing the millions inherited by Marlene Engelhorn, a scion of the founder of the chemical giant BASF, Friedrich Engelhorn.

Marlene Engelhorn, 32, who also advocates for higher taxes for the rich, paid the group to devise the ideas for giving away the bulk of her €25 million ($27.4 million) fortune.

What did the group decide?

According to Austrian media, the group, called "Good Advice for Redistribution," called for the money to be given to altogether 77 initiatives involved in climate and environmental projects, the development of affordable housing, health care and social projects.

Beneficiaries will include the Catholic charity organization Caritas and Reporters Without Borders, with environmental group Naturschutzbund Österreich receiving the largest one-off sum of €1.6 Millionen.

The money will often be paid out over years to enable organizations to plan, the group said.

The head of the group, Alexandra Wang, said its main aim had been to reduce inequalities in society and give its disadvantaged members more chances.

The group was composed of people aged from 16 to 85 coming from all walks of life so as to give a representative cross-section of Austrian society.

They came up with their proposals after six weekends of discussions.

The rich must contribute much more: Engelhorn

Engelhorn has been advocating the reintroduction of taxes on the very rich and large inheritances in Austria for years.

Her motto is that the rich should contribute much more to ensure a more just society.

Engelhorn herself retained a part of her fortune to facilitate her entry into paid work and said she was not worried about her future.

"My privileges will keep me afloat even after the redistribution," she said before the project began.

tj/rc (APF, dpa)