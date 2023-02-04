  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Emergency crews are seen working in snow amid rescue operations in Fieberbrunn, Austria
Rescuers work to locate two skiers who are believed to be buried under snow following an avalanche in Austria's TyrolImage: Zoom.Tirol/APA/picturedesk.com/picture alliance
CatastropheAustria

Austria and Switzerland: Five dead in avalanches in Alps

2 hours ago

Austrian authorities logged at least 17 avalanches in the popular skiing destination of Tyrol over the past 24 hours. The dangerous conditions there and in Switzerland have already claimed five lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N6Zr

At least five people were killed in avalanches in the Austrian and Swiss Alps, authorities said on Saturday.

Three of the dead were killed while visiting the Austrian Alps.

Officials in the Austrian state of Tyrol have urgently cautioned tourists, skiers and other winter sports athletes to avoid the slopes amid a very high avalanche risk.

What we know so far

A man was found dead under an avalanche in the valley of Kleinwalsertal. APA, the Austrian news agency, said the victim was a 17-year-old from New Zealand skiing off-piste.

A police spokesman there told AFP, "One winter sports enthusiast was killed in an avalanche in Kaltenbach on Saturday."

On Friday, a 32-year-old Chinese national was killed in an avalanche in the area. A 15-year-old boy was also severely injured after being dragged by an avalanche.

A third victim, a man in his 50s, was found dead after being reported missing Friday in the Kleinwalsertal valley on the Austrian border with Germany.

In the Swiss canton of Graubünden, two skiers died off-piste, authorities there said. Poor visibility and harsh conditions impeded a rescue mission.

A third member of their group managed to escape. The two dead include a 56-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

Rescuers were forced to pause operations until later in the afternoon, as winds and the high risk of avalanches in the region posed a growing risk to emergency crews.

A road block covered in snow is pictured in Mühlbach am Hochkönig, Austria
The heightened avalanche risk also led authorities to close roadsImage: Markus Angerer/APA/picturedesk.com/picture alliance

Authorities were able to locate their locations using signals from their emergency locater transceivers.

By Saturday afternoon, authorities at the control center in Tyrol said they had logged 17 avalanches. Nine of them were said to involve people.

Why is the avalanche risk so high?

Regions of the Alps in Austria and Germany have experienced heavy snowfall in recent days.

The fresh snow, along with high winds, has heightened the risk of spontaneous avalanches to dangerous levels.

In Austria, many areas are currently under a level 4 avalanche warning on the country's five-level scale.

"The danger exists in particular in [the] alpine snow sports terrain," the Avalanche Warning Service in Tyrol said in a statement, saying spontaneous mid-sized and large-scale avalanches are to be expected.

A sign in the Austrian Alps warning about the risk of skiing in the area
Skiers were warned not to venture off secured ski routesImage: Fotostand/Freitag/picture alliance

Officials have urged tourists and athletes to avoid any unsecured pistes, especially inexperienced skiers.

"The warning is very clear — inexperienced people should stay on the secured pistes over the next few days," Patrick Nairz, an official with the Tyrol avalanche alert service, told Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

He said he understood the disappointment of tourists who wanted to take advantage of the snow, especially after the region's ski season started late due to unseasonably warm weather.

"The guests are coming. Lots of people are traveling and now there is finally snow — but the situation is really dangerous," he said.

rs/msh (dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local resident sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022

Ukraine updates: US sends seized Russian cash to aid Ukraine

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Society10 hours ago08:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

SocietyFebruary 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Society5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

HistoryFebruary 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and Environment16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage