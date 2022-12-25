Austria: 8 people rescued in avalanche

Eight people were rescued after an avalanche hit the skiing area of Lech and Zürs in the state of Vorarlbergon on Christmas Day.

Eight people were rescued after the avalanche buried ten people in Austria on Sunday. Officials said among those rescued, six people were unharmed and two were injured.

The avalanche started around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in the area of the 2,700-meter (8,858-foot) Trittkopf peak in the skiing area of Lech and Zürs in the state of Vorarlberg. The cascading snow reached as far as nearby ski trails.

Two remaining victims were still being searched for by avalanche dogs and helicopters. Searchlights were set up on the snow mass to continue the search after darkness fell, and dogs were being used to try to find the missing.

High avalanche danger in Alps

There was no information immediately available on the identity of the victims.

The avalanche followed days of snow in the high Alpine region and unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Day.

The local mountain rescue service had rated the avalanche danger as "high."

In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.

