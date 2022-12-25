  1. Skip to content
Rescue operation at the place where the avalanche is believed to have buried up to 10 people
The avalanche is believed to have buried up to 10 people in Vorarlberg, AustriaImage: LECH ZÜRS TOURISMUS/dpa/picture alliance
CatastropheAustria

Austria: 8 people rescued in avalanche

1 hour ago

Eight people were rescued after an avalanche hit the skiing area of Lech and Zürs in the state of Vorarlbergon on Christmas Day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LQDx

Eight people were rescued after the avalanche buried ten people in Austria on Sunday. Officials said among those rescued, six people were unharmed and two were injured.

The avalanche started around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in the area of the 2,700-meter (8,858-foot) Trittkopf peak in the skiing area of Lech and Zürs in the state of Vorarlberg. The cascading snow reached as far as nearby ski trails.

Two remaining victims were still being searched for by avalanche dogs and helicopters. Searchlights were set up on the snow mass to continue the search after darkness fell, and dogs were being used to try to find the missing.

High avalanche danger in Alps

There was no information immediately available on the identity of the victims.

Ski resorts in the Alps

The avalanche followed days of snow in the high Alpine region and unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Day.

The local mountain rescue service had rated the avalanche danger as "high."

In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.

dh/jcg (dpa, AP, AFP)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the recording of his annual Christmas speech at the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany on December 22, 2022

Germany's Steinmeier calls for 'fair peace' in Ukraine

Society18 minutes ago
