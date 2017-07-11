Australia's former cricket captain takes 'mental health break'

Australian cricket player and former captain of the national side, Tim Paine, will be taking an indefinite break from the sport.

Paine's manager James Henderson confirmed in a tweet that the wicketkeeper was taking an "indefinite mental health break," and expressed concern for the well-being of the player and his wife.

Player haunted by 2017 sex messaging scandal

Paine quit as captain last Friday after becoming embroiled in a sexting scandal. He is said to have sent sexually explicit text messages to a female colleague four years ago.

The cricket star was subsequently investigated over the incident and cleared of any wrongdoing, with sport officials in the Australian state of Tasmania describing his interaction with the woman as "consensual" and "private." Cricket Tasmania said that the female former employee only complained about Paine after she had been charged with stealing from the organization.

But with messages surfacing in the media, Paine announced he would be stepping down as captain of the Australian national team.

"On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community," he told reporters last week. "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party."

Cricket Australia supports Paine's decision

Paine had been due to play in the upcoming Ashes test series, a historic set of fixtures with England, played every two years. His break from the sport has ended speculation over whether he would still be on Australia's team.

Cricket Australia offered its support to Paine in a statement.

"We recognize that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them," chief executive of Cricket Australia said in a statement. "We respect and understand Tim's decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family's well-being."

Paine's replacement announced

Fast-bowler Pat Cummins has been confirmed as the next Australian test captain.

A five-person selection panel made the decision on Friday and named Steve Smith as his deputy.

Smith had previously been captain but in 2018 was forced to step down, for his involvement with ball-tampering in a test match between South Africa. He also gave a tearful apology and was issued with a 12-month ban.

Watch video 03:09 Australia cricket captain banned for 12 months in cheat scandal

kb/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)