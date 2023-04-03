Australia's F1 chief promises probe after fans storm tracks

Formula One fans in Melbourne climbed fences and squeezed through security lines. Australia's Grand Prix boss has promised a full investigation and said that the incident "could have been horrific."

The promoters of the Formula One (F1) Australian Grand Prix vowed a full investigation on Monday after they were found in breach of safety measures and protocol.

Spectators broke through security lines and invaded the track while the race was ongoing on Sunday.

Andrew Westacott, chief of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, said that the incident "could have been horrific."

After the race, The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is F1's governing body, demanded that the organizers must "urgently present a formal remediation plan."

What happened in Melbourne

Westacott told the media that usually there is a "controlled allowance of people to come onto the track after the race has concluded and after the safety car passes."

Footage from Sunday's race showed that a "large group" of the 131,000-strong crowd managed to squeeze through barriers and climb fences erected just meters away from speeding cars.

Some of the fans were able to reach the stranded Haas of Nico Hulkenberg which had finished in seventh position and was parked near the exit of turn 2.

Westacott said organizers are not sure what happened but admitted that the incident was unacceptable.

He also added that the crowd is usually "unbelievably well-behaved."

The FIA said in a statement that security and protocol measures which "were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials".

F1 stewards referred the incident to FIA's World Motor Sport Council to determine whether the penalties should be applied.

Verstappen's first win in Australia

Redbull's Max Verstappen won the race, which was interrupted by three red flags. This is Verstappen's first Australian Grand Prix win.

He was followed by Marcedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Currently, Red Bull is leading the constructors' standings by 58 points ahead of Aston Martin, with Mercedes third.

