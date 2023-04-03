  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands was the winner of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix
Spectators in Melbourne broke through security lines and invaded the F1 track during the race. Image: Frank Augstein/AP/picture alliance
SportsAustralia

Australia's F1 chief promises probe after fans storm tracks

58 minutes ago

Formula One fans in Melbourne climbed fences and squeezed through security lines. Australia's Grand Prix boss has promised a full investigation and said that the incident "could have been horrific."

https://p.dw.com/p/4PcCz

The promoters of the Formula One (F1) Australian Grand Prix vowed a full investigation on Monday after they were found in breach of safety measures and protocol.

Spectators broke through security lines and invaded the track while the race was ongoing on Sunday.

Andrew Westacott, chief of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, said that the incident "could have been horrific."

After the race, The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is F1's governing body, demanded that the organizers must "urgently present a formal remediation plan."

What happened in Melbourne

Westacott told the media that usually there is a "controlled allowance of people to come onto the track after the race has concluded and after the safety car passes."

Footage from Sunday's race showed that a "large group" of the 131,000-strong crowd managed to squeeze through barriers and climb fences erected just meters away from speeding cars.

Some of the fans were able to reach the stranded Haas of Nico Hulkenberg which had finished in seventh position and was parked near the exit of turn 2.

F1 season starts in Bahrain amid controversy

Westacott said organizers are not sure what happened but admitted that the incident was unacceptable.

He also added that the crowd is usually "unbelievably well-behaved."

The FIA said in a statement that security and protocol measures which "were expected to be in place for the event were not enforced resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators, drivers and race officials".

F1 stewards referred the incident to FIA's World Motor Sport Council to determine whether the penalties should be applied.

Verstappen's first win in Australia

Redbull's Max Verstappen won the race, which was interrupted by three red flags. This is Verstappen's first Australian Grand Prix win.

Redbull's Max Verstappen stands on his car and raises his hands.
Redbull's Max Verstappen won the Australian Grand Prix. Image: Steven Tee/Motorsport Images/IMAGO

He was followed by Marcedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Currently, Red Bull is leading the constructors' standings by 58 points ahead of Aston Martin, with Mercedes third.

ns/rc (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv to discuss the post-war reconstruction effort

Germany's Robert Habeck makes unannounced Ukraine visit

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts20 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Leroy Sane watches the ball in to the net

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Chair of SDP Sanna Marin, left, and chair of The Finns party Riikka Purra, right, look on as National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo cheers at the Finnish parliamentary elections media reception at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe18 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage