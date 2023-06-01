  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Moldova
Law and JusticeAustralia

Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation case

35 minutes ago

In 2018, media reports alleged Ben Roberts-Smith was involved in the murder of six unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S2YF
DW News "Breaking"

One of Australia's most decorated soldiers suffered a significant defeat in a defamation case against major newspapers.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former member of Australia's elite Special Air Services regiment, had filed a lawsuit against three newspapers following reports in 2018 that accused him of participating in the killing of six unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan.

More to follow...

ss/kb (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two women speak to a crowd holding EU and Moldovan flags

Moldova gears up for European Political Community summit

Politics14 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Crowds of Zimbabweans in South Africa

Deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Deadline looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa

Migration12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Asian worker sewing clothing at a garment factory in Myanmar

EU due diligence rules could test trade ties with ASEAN

EU due diligence rules could test trade ties with ASEAN

Business14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters outside the courthouse

German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former PM Donald Tusk is seen at the Sejm, the Polish parliament on May 26, 2023

Poland: Will Donald Tusk be barred from holding office?

Poland: Will Donald Tusk be barred from holding office?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees walk as they carry containers at an informal tented settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon.

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Lebanon: Devastating crackdown on Syrian refugees

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

TechnologyMay 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

Business19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage