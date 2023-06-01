Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation case

In 2018, media reports alleged Ben Roberts-Smith was involved in the murder of six unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan.

One of Australia's most decorated soldiers suffered a significant defeat in a defamation case against major newspapers.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former member of Australia's elite Special Air Services regiment, had filed a lawsuit against three newspapers following reports in 2018 that accused him of participating in the killing of six unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan.

More to follow...

ss/kb (Reuters, AFP)