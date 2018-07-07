Australian rangers trap giant saltwater crocodile

An enormous crocodile that had long eluded authorities in Australia's northern outback has finally been captured, officials said Tuesday.

Rangers found the 5-meter (16.4-foot) giant in a trap downstream from the Northern Territory town of Katherine — almost 10 years after it was first spotted in the region.

Read more: Australian crocodile caught by man inspired by Steve Irwin

The croc will live out its days at a farm

Weighing up to 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds), it's the biggest saltwater croc ever to be removed from the remote Katherine River area.

"We've called it a lot of things over the years because it's been so hard to catch," senior wildlife officer John Burke told public broadcaster ABC.

"It is a bit of a thrill, but you've also got to admire the size of the animal and how old it is. You've got to have a bit of respect for it."

The animal, which is estimated to be up to 60 years old, was sedated and taken to a nearby crocodile farm, where it will live out the rest of its days away from the local human population.

Read more: Australian teen escapes crocodile by 'punching' it

There are more than 150,000 crocodiles in Australia, where they are a protected species. In an effort to prevent potential croc attacks , rangers routinely trap the animals and move them away from areas populated by humans.

Last year rangers relocated 371 crocodiles from the Northern Territory cities of Darwin, Katherine and Palmerston, according to government figures.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 11. Sharks / wolves People killed each year: around ten. Sharks and wolves scare many people. And there is no doubt that wolves and some shark species can kill you. But very few of them actually do. Each year there are only around ten deaths caused by either species throughout the world. You have a bigger chance of being killed by your toaster.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 10. Lions / elephants People killed each year: around 100. That you could be killed by a lion doesn't seem far-fetched and it does happen. Perhaps more surprising is that your chances of falling victim to an elephant are just as high. The world's largest land animal can be quite aggressive and once it becomes enraged, it certainly has the mass and strength to be dangerous.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 9. Hippopotamus People killed each year: around 500. There are countless children's toys in the shape of hippos and why wouldn't there be? They look cute with their puffy snouts and stocky builds. And they are herbivores. But don't let that fool you. They are territorial and quite aggressive and don't need provocation to come after you, so steer clear if you can.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 8. Crocodiles People killed each year: around 1,000. Many people are probably just as scared of crocodiles as they are of sharks or lions and rightfully so. Crocodiles are carnivores and kill prey sometimes much larger than themselves including small hippos, water buffalo and, in the case of saltwater crocodiles, even sharks.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 7. Tapeworms People killed each year: around 2000. Tapeworms are parasitic flatworms that live in the digestive tracts of all sorts of vertebrates ranging from whales to mice, and humans as well. They usually find their way into our bodies as eggs or larvae via contaminated food. The infection can be treated with medication but the parasites still kill 200 times as many people as sharks do.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 6. Ascaris roundworms People killed each year: around 2,500. Ascaris worms are another parasite contracted in a way similar to tapeworms. But they don't stay in the intestinal tract. Once the eggs hatch, they burrow through the gut wall, travel to the lungs, up the windpipe, are coughed up and swallowed again to return to the intestine where they grow into adults. Ascariasis affects around 1 billion people worldwide.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 5. Freshwater snail (schistosomiasis) / Assasin bug (Chagas disease) / Tsetse fly (sleeping sickness) People killed each year: around 10,000. Tied in fifth place are three killers with a death toll of 10,000 each. Although to be fair, it's not the animals that are the killers here, but the parasites they carry. Schistosomiasis can be contracted from contaminated water, Chagas disease and sleeping sickness through insect bites. So make sure to bring bug repellant when you visit affected areas.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 4. Dog (rabies) People killed each year: around 25,000. Rabies is a viral infection that can be contracted from many different animals but in countries where rabies is common among dogs, humans get it from them in 99 percent of cases. And rabies is sneaky. It can take months for symptoms to show and when they do, the disease is almost always fatal. The good news is that both dogs and humans can be vaccinated.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 3. Snakes People killed each year: around 50,000. Yes: In case of doubt, steer clear of snakes. Many species aren't deadly, some aren't venomous at all but there are enough deadly snakes to make these reptiles the world's third biggest killer.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 2. Humans People killed each year: around 475,000. Yes, we made the list, too. After all, we are incredibly creative when it comes to finding ways to kill each other. This earns us the sad honor of second place amongst the killers of man.

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought 1. Mosquitoes People killed each year: around 725,000. In places like Germany, they are just a nuisance, elsewhere they can be harbingers of death. And again it is the diseases they carry, not the animals themselves that kill. Malaria alone kills about 600,000 people a year. Dengue fever, yellow fever and encephalitis are transmitted by mosquitoes too, making the tiny insects the world's biggest killers.



nm/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.