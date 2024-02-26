Australian pilot, two others kidnapped in Papua New Guinea

The trio were taken at a remote site near Mount Sisa in Papua New Guinea's highlands. Police had been cleared to use lethal force against the kidnappers before the three were released.

An Australian pilot was kidnapped from a telecommunications site in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands on Monday, alongside two local workers.

The incident occurred near Papua New Guinea's Mount Sisa in Hela province.

Police later announced the trio were released unharmed.

What do we know about the kidnapping?

Papua New Guinea police commissioner David Manning said that the three were kidnapped at gunpoint by an armed group. Their release, safe and unharmed, followed several hours of negotiations, he added.

Papua New Guinea police had initially been cleared to use lethal force against the kidnappers.

The restive highlands have in recent years been the site of several kidnappings and tribal violence, where hundreds have been killed.

Over 50 bodies were found in the area by the side of a main road last week. They are believed to be the victims of clashes between rival clans.

Last year in the same Hela province, an Australian archaeologist was kidnapped alongside two Papua New Guinean researchers for over a week. They were only released after a ransom was paid.

