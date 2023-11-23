Australia: Spring wildfire destroys homes in Perth

Perth is undergoing a rare spring heat wave, with temperatures forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), forcing dozens of people to evacuate and leaving hundreds without power.

Dozens of people have been evacuated due to a wildfire in Australia's western coastal city of Perth, authorities said on Thursday.

Perth is the capital of the state of Western Australia. It is undergoing a rare spring heat wave, with temperatures forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

What do we know about the wildfire in Western Australia?

No deaths from the blaze were reported. Ten homes were destroyed by the wildfire, and around 130 people spent Wednesday night in an evacuation center, according to the state's Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti.

In addition, power poles had been damaged and 544 homes were without power on Thursday.

State emergency officials say it could be days before the fire is brought under control Image: Dept.Fire and Emergency Services. WA/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Several firefighters sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation, according to Darren Klemm, the state's Department of Fires and Emergency Services Commissioner. He said that 150 firefighters were battling the blaze and that it could take several days for it to be brought under control.

The fire began on Wednesday afternoon in a pine tree plantation on the northeastern edge of Perth. Incident controller Clinton Kuchel said that was spread overnight by winds traveling at 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour.

"Perth is experiencing heat wave conditions. So overlay that on top of the fire and you can imagine the conditions that our firefighters and our support staff are working on." Kuchel told the ABC public broadcaster. "It's really challenging."

"Whilst we're building containment lines on this fire, the conditions and the environment are such that even if we contain it, it may not be contained all the time," he said, adding that there could be further "breakouts" in a "challenging and dynamic environment."

