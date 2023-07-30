  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
CatastropheAustralia

Australia grounds Taipan helicopters after crash

3 minutes ago

Australia's fleet of European-made MRH-90 Taipan helicopters will be grounded after a crash during multinational drills. Debris from the aircraft has been found, but four crew members are still missing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UYFw
Taipan MRH-90 helicopters in Australia
Taipan helicopters have a mixed performance record in AustraliaImage: LCPL Riley Blennerhassett/AP/picture alliance

Australian army chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart said on Sunday that Australia's 45-strong fleet of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters would cease flying until further notice after one crashed into the ocean during multinational military exercises on Friday.

The ageing Taipans have repeatedly been grounded in the past, with officials complaining that they are difficult to maintain and that spare parts are not readily available.

The crash was the second emergency involving an Australian Taipan this year. In March, a helicopter of that type ditched into the search off the coast of the state of New South Wales while on a training exercise. All 10 people on board were rescued.

Self-propelled howitzer firing
The Talisman Saber exercises involve personnel from 13 nationsImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

What did Australia's army chief say?

"We are not flying the MRH-90 today and won't until we think it is safe to do so," Stuart told reporters in the eastern city of Sydney.

Stuart said the army was currently planning to keep the Taipans in service until 2024 but that the crash might cause some reconsideration.

"What happens between now and then, from what we learn from this incident, is yet to be determined," he said.

The Australian government has in the past already spoken of plans to replace the Taipan fleet with US-made Black Hawks.

Stuart also identified the four missing crew and said they were all from the 6th Aviation Regiment, based in Sydney.

"You have to feel for their families and their mates," he said.

What are the details of the crash?

The aircraft that crashed was taking part in Talisman Saber, a biennial joint US-Australian military exercise. It went down in waters near the Whitsunday Islands off Australia's subtropical northeast in the state of Queensland, where the exercise is largely based.

A search for the missing pilot and three other crew members is ongoing, with hundreds of Australian, US and Canadian military personnel taking part.

Debris from the the aircraft was reportedly recovered on Saturday.

This year's Talisman Saber exercise involves 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel. It was interrupted briefly on Saturday but some activities were later started up again away from the crash site.

The crash came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Australia for ministerial talks.

"Our hearts go out to their loved ones during this terribly difficult time," Austin said of the missing crew.

tj/wd (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference in St. Petersburg

Ukraine updates. Russia open to peace talks, Putin says

Conflicts48 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

230728 AI non western languages

Bridging the AI language gap in Africa and beyond

Bridging the AI language gap in Africa and beyond

Technology24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two women wearing blue burka and a child get into a yellow taxi

Afghanistan: No more taxis for women without burqas?

Afghanistan: No more taxis for women without burqas?

Society15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A young femal worker screwing a phase cable to an electric motor in the assembly hall at ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Germany's auto industry: suppliers' confidence waning

Germany's auto industry: suppliers' confidence waning

Business22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A still from a video by the Khateera media platform.

The 'dangerous' feminists behind a Lebanese media outlet

The 'dangerous' feminists behind a Lebanese media outlet

Equality13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the Supreme Court building in Washington

Americans are losing trust in the Supreme Court

Americans are losing trust in the Supreme Court

PoliticsJuly 28, 202303:22 min
More from North America
Go to homepage