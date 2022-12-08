  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Umar Patek being escorted at a district court in 2011
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had previously criticized the reducing of Patek's sentenceImage: Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeIndonesia

Australia calls release of Bali bomber a 'difficult day'

36 minutes ago

One of the men behind the deadly Bali bombings has been released halfway through his 20-year sentence. Australia has called for him to kept under constant surveillance.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KdhC

Australia on Thursday responded to the early release of the man imprisoned in Indonesia for his involvement in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the situation as a "difficult day" for the families of the 88 Australian victims of the attack.

"I think this going to be a very difficult day for many Australians — all Australians — to hear about the release of Umar Patek," Marles told ABC radio. "I'm particularly thinking right now of the families of those who were killed and injured in the Bali bombings."

The attacker, Umar Patek, was released on parole on Wednesday, halfway through his 20-year sentence that began in 2012.

Survivors express skepticism

Canberra had protested against Patek's early release which he was granted for good behavior in prison.

The uproar in Australia pushed back his release, originally slated for August. While on parole, Patek will be required to take part in a "mentoring program" until 2030, but Australia has called for Indonesia to keep him under constant surveillance.

Lawmaker Chris Bowen also expressed concern over the early release but said he respected the independence of Indonesia's legal system and emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with Jakarta.

Indonesia's deradicalization efforts

One of the survivors who gave evidence in Patek's trial, Peter Hughes, told Australian broadcaster ABC that he was skeptical about Patek's alleged change of heart.

"There is a history of people like him, they won't stop. For him to be let out is laughable," Hughes said.

"I still can't understand how this person that created so much loss of life, and not just for 88 Australians — 202 people — could be walking free this morning," another survivor, Jan Laczynski, told Channel 9.

What was Patek convicted of?

Patek was one of the leading figures inside the al-Qaida-connected group Jemaah Islamiah which carried out the 2002 bombings.

The attackers targeted two nightclubs popular with foreign tourists on the island of Bali.

Patek himself was found guilty by the West Jakarta District Court of helping build a car bomb that was set off by another member of the group outside the Sari Club moments after a suicide bomber detonated a small bomb in the nearby Paddy's Pub nightclub.

Patek's release on Wednesday coincided with another suicide bomb attack on a police station in West Java carried out by a man who had also recently been released from prison after serving time for terrorism charges.

ab/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Reichsbürger protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate

How dangerous are Germany's far-right Reichsbürger?

Society15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fußball WM Katar | Kanada v Marokko

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

Sports16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taliban fighters patrol a street in Kabul

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Human Rights16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A photo of Wirecard's logo is displayed at its headquarters near Munich, Germany

Wirecard: How Germany's fraudulent fintech star was exposed

Wirecard: How Germany's fraudulent fintech star was exposed

Business18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four children stand next to a snowman, which has a carrot for a nose

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

PoliticsDecember 7, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage