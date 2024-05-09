Australia and Tuvalu strike new security deal

Tuvalu raised sovereignty concerns after an earlier pact gave Australia veto power over any other security or defense agreement the tiny South Pacific island nation pursued with a third country, such as China.

Australia and Tuvalu Thursday signed a new memorandum of understanding to address some of the security concerns raised by Tuvalu's government regarding a landmark deal signed between the two countries last year.

"We share an intention for the treaty to enter into force as soon as possible in 2024," a joint statement said. "It's quite significant, the security guarantee that the treaty provides is something that is unique," Tuvalu's Prime Minister Feleti Teo said at a joint press conference.

The agreement obliges Australia to protect Tuvalu in case of natural disasters, health pandemics and "military aggression," but only when it requests aid.

Why was Tuvalu concerned about its sovereignty?

Last year in November, the Tuvalu government signed a deal with Australiathat would allow Tuvaluans to move to Australia if their low-lying homeland was submerged due to rising sea levels.

Australia said it would open a resettlement pathway for 280 Tuvaluans a year under the treaty. The 11-page-long agreement was hailed as a historic response to climate change.

But a clause under the deal also gave Australia veto power over any other pacts the tiny South Pacific island nation wished to pursue with a third country, including China.

Tuvalu's government raised concerns about the clause saying it must "mutually agree" with Australia on any security or defense deal with other countries.

The Tuvalu agreement is part of the coordinated efforts of the US and its allies to curb China’s growing influence in the South Pacific, particularly in the security domain.

Tuvalu is one of just 12 countries with formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.

