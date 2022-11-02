  1. Skip to content
Zoo employees inspecting the fences around the ion enclosure.
The zoo is trying to find out how the animals escaped.Image: NINE NETWORK/REUTERS
Nature and EnvironmentAustralia

Australia: 5 lions briefly escape zoo enclosure in Sydney

38 minutes ago

Taronga Zoo is trying to ascertain how one adult lion and four cubs escaped their enclosure for a short while, albeit without escaping confinement altogether. Overnight guests had to be rushed to safety.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iwbb

A pride of lions escaped for a short while from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo early on Wednesday. 

Zoo authorities issued a "code one" alert and rushed guests of its "Roar and Snore" overnight stay program to safety. Police were also called to the zoo. 

Video footage showed four cubs and one adult lion outside their enclosure around 6:30 am. They were still within a contained area after clearing their first barrier, separated from the rest of the zoo by a fence roughly the height of a man.

Emergency response was enacted in less than 10 minutes, and the animals were back in their enclosure by 9 a.m., said the zoo.

Two male African lions in Sydney's Taronga zoo.
Lions at the Taronga Zoo.Image: Tara Malhotra/IMAGO

One of the cubs had to be tranquilized, while the rest returned by themselves. There were no injuries to people or animals during the incident. 

"The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken," Taronga Zoo Executive Director Simon Duffy told a news conference.

"They came running into the tent area saying, 'this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings'," Magnus Perri, one of the overnight guests, told local media.

Taronga is Sydney's largest zoo, and hosts seven lions, including two adults and five cubs. There was no information on how the animals escaped. A formal review has been launched.

tg/msh  (AP, Reuters)

Eko the tiger sits in a pool of water in an enclosure a zoo in Naples, Florida, USA

Tiger shot at Florida zoo after biting man

Tiger shot at Florida zoo after biting man

An 8-year-old Malayan tiger named Eko was shot and killed at Naples Zoo after the animal bit a man's arm. The man, who was not authorized to be near the enclosure, was thought to be "petting or feeding" the animal.
CatastropheDecember 30, 2021
An orangutan and an orangutan baby sit in a tree

Biodiversity: Can we save species from extinction?

Biodiversity: Can we save species from extinction?

Animal and plant species are dying out in increasing numbers. Pollution and dwindling habitats are two big reasons why. Can animal parks, rescue stations, catch quotas and protected areas help us better save species from extinction?
BusinessOctober 20, 202204:09 min
Nepali migrant workers at a construction site in Qatar

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Society13 hours ago
