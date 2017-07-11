Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar jails former leader for 4 more years

A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison.

The 76-year-old was convicted on several charges that included the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating one of breaking coronavirus rules.

Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given four years in jail. The head of the country's military junta later halved that sentence.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has faced an onslaught of legal charges since being detained on February 1 last year after her government was overthrown in an early morning coup by the army.

All the charges against her together carry a maximum sentence of more than 100 years.

Her supporters say the charges against her are contrived to legitimize the military takeover.

More to follow...